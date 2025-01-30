Kelly Clarkson Puts Her Own Spin on Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' But the Internet Is Divided

Kelly Clarkson has covered another Billie Eilish song on her famous Kellyoke segment, but not everyone is loving it.

The former American Idol winner took the stage on the Jan. 29 episode of her The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform "Birds of a Feather." Clarkson adorned a red blouse and pants and delivered an impassioned version of the hit song taken from Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft album.

"I don't know what I'm crying for / I don't think I could love you more / It might not be long, but baby, I / I'll love you 'til the day that I die," she sings.

However, the performance caused the internet to be divided over Clarkson's rendition, a stunning change since many of her covers are universally well-received.

"If u want to learn the words to Billie Eilish songs, u need to listen to Kelly Clarkson covers," one person wrote, referring to the criticism that Eilish mumbles her lyrics.

If u want to learn the words to billie eilish songs, u need to listen to kelly clarkson covers. https://t.co/g6SXnldDTj — fellow tabibito (@heliosk_) January 30, 2025

"It's the first time that I don't see Kelly Clarkson improving a song from another artist. But she's amazing," another commented.

It’s the first time that I don’t see Kelly Clarkson improving a song from another artist. But she’s amazing. — Juan Ma (@JuanMan_34) January 30, 2025

"Kelly, girly," a user wrote while including a GIF of a woman walking away.

"No," one user simply commented.

No — Emily Carr (@paulinhereborn) January 30, 2025

Others praised the song and Clarkson's rendition.

"We need an album of all these covers please," another chimed in.

We need an album of all these covers please — Nebula (@youngKhikhi) January 30, 2025

"Perfection," shared another.

Perfection ❤️ — Maya Vieira (@vieiramaya92) January 30, 2025

"My girl singing covers better than the originals," another user said.

My girl singing covers better than the originals. — brian (@briandarling26) January 30, 2025

"Birds of a Feather" has been a huge success for Eilish and has become a top 10 staple since it was released in May 2024. The song is nominated for three Grammy Awards at the Feb. 2 ceremony in the Record and Song of the Year categories as well as Best Pop Solo Performance.

Clarkson has covered other Eilish songs in the past, including "What Was I Made For," "Lovely" and "My Future." However, her most notable cover of Eilish's was "Happier Than Ever" which was included on her Kellyoke EP after going viral on TikTok.