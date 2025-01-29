Sam Hunt Arrested in Tennessee for Speeding and Violating an Interlock Device

Sam Hunt was arrested in Henderson County, Tennessee, on January 20, according to the latest police records that have emerged concerning the country music star.

Authorities say that Hunt was not only speeding, but that he also violated the terms of an interlock device, which is a breathalyzer installed in vehicles to prevent drunk driving.

However, Hunt, 38, was reportedly released later that day after posting a $1,500 bond, according to TMZ.

The interlock device is believed to stem from his 2019 DUI arrest, where he pleaded guilty and had similar restrictions placed on his driving.

Sam Hunt Arrested Again

Despite this legal hiccup, Hunt's camp says the issue is already resolved. A representative said Hunt's lawyer cleared everything in court, resulting in no formal charges.

Hunt received a speeding ticket, which will reportedly be paid, thus quickly wrapping up this chapter in Sam Hunt's legal life.

Known for his chart-topping hit "Body Like a Back Road," Hunt has cemented himself as one of country music's biggest stars. The 2020 single has racked up nearly 1 billion Spotify streams, showcasing his immense popularity.

Over the years, Hunt has been nominated for five Grammy Awards but has yet to win the coveted honor. His blend of traditional country with pop influences has made him a standout in the genre.

Hunt married Hannah Lee Fowler in 2017, and their relationship has had its ups and downs. Fowler filed for divorce in 2022 but later withdrew the petition, and the couple remains together.They now share two children, balancing family life with Hunt's demanding career.

This isn't Hunt's first run-in with the law, but it appears he's avoiding further complications. While his arrest may raise eyebrows, his team insists it's nothing more than a speeding ticket.