Kristen Stewart's Musical Recording Debut with Lord Huron Is Just as Artsy As You'd Expect

Kristen Stewart, best known for her acting career, has officially entered the music world. At 34, Stewart makes her recording debut with Los Angeles indie-folk band Lord Huron on their new single, "Who Laughs Last?"

The track is a dark, atmospheric piece, featuring Stewart delivering spoken word verses alongside the band's signature sound.

The collaboration comes as Lord Huron returns with their first new release in two years, coinciding with the announcement of their upcoming tour.

Stewart's contribution is less about singing and more about setting the tone — with her noir-inspired, echo-drenched narration adding a cinematic layer to the song. See the video below.

Lord Huron's frontman, Ben Schneider, provides the soaring vocals in the chorus, balancing the track's intensity.

Schneider revealed that the idea of working with Stewart felt like a long shot at first. "I didn't know Kristen previously, but I'd been a big fan," he shared.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar Reveals SZA as Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Guest

"I kept hearing her voice when I was writing this song and thought, 'What the hell, I'll reach out,'" he explained.

"She immediately got what I was going for and had great ideas to boot," Schneider added. "She's just a great person and so creative and open."

The song's accompanying video, directed by Tony Wilson, features Stewart wandering through a surreal, neon-drenched wasteland, amplifying the track's haunting vibe.

According to Schneider, Stewart also contributed significantly to the video's concept.

"She added a lot to the video, too. It was the kind of collaboration you dream of," he said.

Stewart, known for her love of music, shared her excitement about the project.

"I've always loved the band and immediately sparked to the manic drift of the song and its mood," the actress said.

"There's nothing like making new friends through projects like these that just crop up," she added. "Lucky stuff."

While Stewart has been involved in music videos for artists like Interpol and The Rolling Stones, "Who Laughs Last?" marks her first official recording.

Lord Huron fans, especially those who missed the edgier sound of their Vide Noir era, will likely find this track a welcome return to form.