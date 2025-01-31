Morgan Wallen's Tour Prices Spark Outrage After Reaching Nearly $7,000: 'You Are a Scammer'

Morgan Wallen's 2025 I'm the Problem tour has garnered significant attention not only for its star-studded lineup, but also for its high ticket prices.

The tour spans from June 20 to September 13, covering major cities across North America. Fans eager to attend are encountering a wide range of ticket prices, with some reaching into the thousands of dollars.

For instance, the June 20 show at NRG Stadium in Houston offers tickets starting at $100, but prices escalate dramatically, with some seats listed as high as $6,729, Sporting News reports.

Similarly, the Aug. 1 concert at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara has tickets beginning at $175 and run as high as nearly $3,000 with some tickets going for $2,744. Other venues, such as those in Cleveland and Boston, have starting prices around $160 and also run into the thousands of dollars range.

The tour features an impressive lineup of supporting acts, including Koe Wetzel, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and Ella Langley, among others. This diverse ensemble adds significant value to the concert experience, which may contribute to the elevated ticket prices.

The I'm the Problem Tour kicks off in Houston and makes its way through various states, including Wisconsin, Florida, Arizona, and California, before concluding in Canada. Each date includes select guest performers, enhancing the overall appeal of the tour.

While the demand for tickets is undeniably high, the substantial price tags have raised concerns among fans.

"I guess Morgan Wallen tix aren't happening either. We refuse to pay those prices for a nosebleed seat in the sky," shared one person.

"Morgan Wallen you most certainly are the problem with those ticket prices," added another.

"Morgan Wallen what the HELL are those ticket prices," shared another.

"You are a scammer @MorganWallen," tweeted another.

In addition to tickets for his new tour being available, Wallen recently released his new song "I'm the Problem".

He previously announced his album of the same name when he announced his tour in January. The album is set to be the follow-up to his 2023 project One Thing at a Time, which ruled the Billboard 200 chart that year and would go on to spawn the massive hit "Last Night," which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.