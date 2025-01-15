Drake Withdraws Lawsuit Against UMG And Spotify Over Payola Accusations Involving Kendrick Lamar

Drake has officially withdrawn his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify.

On January 14, UPROXX reported that Drake had voluntarily dropped his legal battle against the two music organizations. The lawsuit was based on claims that UMG and Spotify used unethical practice known as "payola" to inflate the numbers of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," a diss track intended for Drake.

According to documents from the New York Supreme Court, the "Hotline Bling" rapper's legal team decided to conclude the pre-action lawsuit.

"Please take further notice that petitioner hereby voluntarily discontinues," the file shared.

"This special proceeding as to all respondents without costs to any party. Plaintiffs met and conferred with respondents on January 14, 2025, regarding this filing."

The document added that Spotify and UMG have no objections to the lawsuit's discontinuation.

Drake filed a pre-action lawsuit on November 25, 2024, alleging that the streaming figures for "Not Like Us" were "inflated" across the music charts.

In May 2024, Lamar's track reigned supreme at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 after earning 70.9 million streams and approximately 15,000 sold-out copies.

In December 2024, Spotify rejected the allegations, denying any involvement in manipulating the song's numbers. However, this response prompted Drake's legal team to double down their efforts in the lawsuit against Spotify, accusing the platform of trying to "distance" itself from the issue.