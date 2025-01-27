Rihanna is weighing the possibility of showing her support for her partner, A$AP Rocky, by appearing in court as his criminal trial continues in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm stemming from an alleged shooting incident in 2021 involving former friend Terell Ephron.

Now, in the latest news from Monday, sources indeed told TMZ that Rihanna is evidently "considering" attending court proceedings this week.

Of course, the presence of the global superstar, who shares two children with Rocky, could have a significant impact on the courtroom dynamics.

While jury members are instructed to remain impartial, Rihanna's celebrity status and personal connection to the case might subtly sway perceptions.

The trial, which resumed last week, has already seen Rihanna play an indirect role. During jury selection, potential jurors were reportedly asked if they were fans of Rihanna or had purchased any of her Fenty products.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, has argued the case relies heavily on Ephron's testimony, which he claims is financially motivated.

Tacopina has also contended that the gun shown in surveillance footage was merely a starter pistol used as a prop.

Read more: Besties Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Will Be Rooting for Opposite Teams at the Super Bowl

Rocky, 36, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ephron, however, alleges that Rocky fired multiple shots at him during an argument in a Hollywood parking garage.

He claims one bullet grazed his hand, prompting him to seek medical attention once back in New York.

If convicted, A$AP Rocky could face up to 24 years in prison.

Rihanna's potential courtroom appearance will undoubtedly bring further public attention to an already high-profile case.

At the time of writing, Rihanna isn't expected to attend Tuesday's session.

However, sources say her attendance later in the week remains a possibility. With such high stakes, any gesture of support from the pop icon could mean the world to Rocky.