Kanye West Deletes X Account After Stirring Super Bowl Tirade Against Taylor Swift

Kanye West has deleted his X account following a string of controversial posts, including a sharp comment aimed at Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl.

The rapper's tirade included anti-Semitic remarks, statements about celebrities, and a blast at Swift that stirred up the internet.

On Sunday, West took to X, attacking Swift in reference to a recent Grammys performance, questioning why she was "being seen on TV singing a song about taking a black man down."

The comment was part of a broader string of provocative tweets during the Super Bowl, which also saw West criticize Super Bowl performer Kendrick Lamar, as well as other figures in the entertainment industry.

In one tweet, West claimed Lamar was "being used by these white people and Jews," an inflammatory remark that added to his ongoing series of controversial statements, Mirror said.

West also expressed frustration with his social media reach, suggesting that X owner Elon Musk was limiting his visibility and engagement on the platform.

Kanye West has deactivated his X/Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/jPCqrKAjae — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

Kanye West's Comments on Taylor Swift

"I'm setting up a Discord channel on my website... Welcome to America," West said, alluding to his plans to continue speaking his mind outside the confines of social media.

He also acknowledged his followers, sharing a video and declaring that using X had been a cathartic experience for him.

"It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention," he wrote.

Despite his fiery comments, West claimed he was in a "good space" mentally and expressed no regret over them. Many have condemned his statements as offensive and harmful.

According to DailyMail, before deactivating his account, he signed off with a message thanking Musk for the opportunity to vent, adding that it had been "very freeing" for him.

This latest drama marks the culmination of years of tension between West and Swift, dating back to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. While their feud had appeared dormant in recent years, West's latest remarks reignited the public spat.

West's departure from X follows a history of suspensions, including incidents in 2022 and 2023 when he made antisemitic comments and praised Adolf Hitler. Following this latest controversy, calls have resurfaced for the platform to remove him permanently.