Morgan Wallen fans are suggesting that he be the next Super Bowl Halftime show performer because they want a "shake up" from past years.

The call for Wallen to take the spot at the 2026 Super Bowl came from a viral tweet that suggested Wallen step in next year for various reasons, including his high ability to bring in top guest artists, a large age range knowing his songs and the fact that he could get the audience dancing.

"If I could pick the next Super Bowl halftime show performer, it would be Morgan Wallen. Why? All age/race demographics know his songs. He'd put an energetic/exciting show on. Songs would get the audience moving. He can bring lots of big guest stars. Top selling artist," the tweet read.

If I could pick the next Super Bowl halftime show performer, it would be Morgan Wallen. Why?



• All age/race demographics know his songs

• He’d put an energetic/exciting show on

• Songs would get the audience moving

• He can bring lots of big guest stars

• Top selling artist pic.twitter.com/FKnR9Cj7JW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 10, 2025

Several Wallen fans agreed in the comments section of the post and echoed the original poster's comments.

"Saw him in Knoxville last year cause my gf wanted to go. It's mainstream and easy to digest. Nothing special but would be way better than what we got tonight," said one user.

Saw him in Knoxville last year cause my gf wanted to go. It’s mainstream and easy to digest. Nothing special but would be way better than what we got tonight — Joel Comm (@joelcomm) February 10, 2025

"It does feel like it's time for a legitimate country artist to do the Super Bowl halftime show. How long has it been?" added another.

It does feel like it’s time for a legitimate country artist to do the Super Bowl halftime show. How long has it been? — EJ 😊 (@EJUnderTheRadar) February 10, 2025

"I don't even listen to country but I'd be behind this for these reasons," someone else shared.

I don’t even listen to country but I’d be 💯 behind this for these reasons — Goose (@The__Goose__80) February 10, 2025

"We definitely need a shake up in the types of music at the half time shows in recent years. Morgan seems to put on a great show from everything I've heard and he can pull in a huge audience," wrote another X user.

We definitely need a shake up in the types of music at the half time shows in recent years. Morgan seems to put on a great show from everything I’ve heard and he can pull in a huge audience. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) February 10, 2025

However, not everyone was keen on having Wallen be the next Super Howl Halftime show performer.

"As somebody whiter than Morgan Wallen, I can tell you with confidence that we don't want Morgan Wallen," wrote a user on X.

As somebody whiter than Morgan Wallen, I can tell you with confidence that we don't want Morgan Wallen. https://t.co/1eORE4OOoI — Cody (@Ohhdy_) February 10, 2025

"Let me go ahead and use the same argument "yall" used for Cowboy Carter... I've never heard any of his songs so he doesn't deserve to preform at the Super Bowl," added another.

Let me go ahead and use the same argument “yall” used for Cowboy Carter…



I’ve never heard any of his songs so he doesn’t deserve to preform at the Super Bowl. https://t.co/yHyszVHwOD pic.twitter.com/Q7TXsYk38P — ✨ Darryl D’Angelo 🧞 (@Corner2016) February 10, 2025

"Is he gonna throw a chair at the audience?" questioned another, referring to his infamous arrest last year.

Is he gonna throw a chair at the audience? https://t.co/06A81n3Fu4 pic.twitter.com/gviJVykbBz — Wrestling Winedown (@wwdcast) February 10, 2025

"I don't need to see another dime-a-dozen bro country white boy performance," one person added.

I don't need to see another dime-a-dozen bro country white boy performance. https://t.co/2oLw4V7wtI — The Boulder (the other one) (@The_Boulder_Is) February 10, 2025

Wallen's debut studio album, If I Know Me, released in 2018, featured hits like "Up Down" and "Whiskey Glasses," the latter reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart and peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

In 2021, Wallen released his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which made history by spending its first ten weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a feat not achieved since 1987. His third studio album, One Thing at a Time, released in 2023, continued this success, topping the Billboard 200 for 19 non-consecutive weeks, with all 36 tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

However, the Super Bowl 59 show headlined by Kendrick Lamar, faced considerable backlash. Some critics and fans expressed disappointment over Lamar's performance, citing the selection of lesser-known songs and the absence of his classic hits as well as a lack of white performers.

The inclusion of his diss track "Not Like Us," aimed at fellow rapper Drake, further fueled controversy, especially with the on-stage presence of Drake's ex-girlfriend, Serena Williams. Additionally, some fans criticized Jay-Z's influence on the performance, attributing the show's shortcomings to his involvement.