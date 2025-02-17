Ozzy Osbourne 'Just Doing What He Can' for Farewell Show, Confirms No Full Black Sabbath Set

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has confirmed that he will not be performing a complete set at the band's highly anticipated farewell show.

The concert, "Back to the Beginning," will be held on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham. It will mark Black Sabbath's final performance together.

While the show will feature Osbourne alongside his bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward, the 76-year-old rock icon explained that he could only manage "little bits and pieces" during the concert.

According to Billboard, Osbourne announced his SiriusXM program, "Ozzy Speaks," noting that he is not planning to perform a complete set but will participate as much as he feels comfortable. "I am doing what I can where I feel comfortable," he explained.

This decision comes after years of health challenges, including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 and battling emphysema and other physical setbacks.

The "Back to the Beginning" show will be Black Sabbath's first performance since their farewell tour ended in 2017.

It will also be the first time in two decades that the original members of the band have shared the stage.

Despite his health struggles, Osbourne emphasized that he would not perform "half-hearted" or seek sympathy from fans. "I'm not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy," he said. "I'm not going up there in a f****** wheelchair."

OZZY OSBOURNE Will Only Do 'Little Bits And Pieces' With BLACK SABBATH At Farewell Concert https://t.co/5ll2Yuv0UO pic.twitter.com/595QlDKKOX — BLABBERMOUTH.NET (@BLABBERMOUTHNET) February 16, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Performance

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager, spoke about the significance of the concert in a BBC interview, describing it as a chance for Ozzy to say goodbye to his fans and friends.

"He feels there's no been no full stop. This is his full stop," she said, adding that he is "really excited" about performing with his bandmates once again.

Mirror said the event will also be a charity fundraiser, with proceeds benefiting Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children's Hospice.

Osbourne's decision to scale back his performance reflects the challenges he has faced in recent years.

After a fall in 2019, Osbourne underwent neck and spine surgery, which left him with lasting nerve damage. "My right arm feels permanently cold," he revealed during a previous "Ozzy Speaks" episode.

In addition to health problems, Osbourne has also explored treatments like stem cell therapy in an effort to regain mobility. Despite these efforts, he acknowledged that he is still coping with the physical toll of his past injuries.

For Black Sabbath fans, "Back to the Beginning" will be a bittersweet occasion. They will witness the band's final show with its iconic lineup.

While Osbourne's performance may be limited, his participation in the event is still a momentous occasion for metal fans worldwide.