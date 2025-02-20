Addison Rae Gets Called Out for Criticizing Trump After Her Past Enthusiasm to Meet Him

Addison Rae is not happy with the political climate right now, but when she expressed this, she was called out over her past support of the previous administration.

In an interview with Vogue France, Rae slammed Donald Trump in several instances. As previously reported, she voiced her unhappiness with the speed of change under the Trump administration.

"Things are changing at a crazy speed. It's inconceivable to see how quickly one can abuse newly acquired power, becoming disconnected from others and from the values of your country. And it seems that some freedoms are slowly being taken away from us, which is very creepy," she told the outlet.

Rae also slammed Trump for taking credit for keeping TikTok around, the platform she got famous on.

"No, because he was the one who originally created the problem. He was the cause of the blockage. I remember, the first time I heard about a possible ban on the app was around 2020. I was worried. Of course, I'm glad the network survived," she told Vogue France.

Her words come after a clip resurfaced of the singer and social media star going over to meet Trump at an event. In the clip, she taps Trump on the shoulder and introduces herself to him.

"So nice to meet you," she tells him in the clip and insists that she had to come over and say "hi."

Since her comments with Vogue France were posted online, people have slammed the "High Fashion" singer.

"She got bullied into changing her opinion on him, what a sad world," wrote one person on X.

"Trump Fan Girl," added another.

"She should've keeped her mouth closed because he's how she has a dollar to her name other wise she'd be eating crawfish in a trailer in louisiana with her divorced parents," added someone else.

Rae has since defended herself meeting Trump in 2020 at the UFC event, where she shared that she did not support him.

"I mean, I don't support Trump. If someone does, that's their opinion, and I respect everyone's opinion. It's very rare to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree on that. I'm a friendly person, and introducing myself doesn't mean I stand behind what any respective person condones," she told the Los Angeles Times.

While a previous report by Vulture from a TikTok account claimed that Rae was a registered Republican in California, she has since debunked this claim in a statement to the outlet.

"First, I'm from Louisiana. Second, I'm not even registered to vote and never have been. I'm actually doing it for the first time with someone important, and I'm excited to do so," she said.

Rae is currently promoting her most recent single "High Fashion." The song ironically features plenty of white powder after the singer denied using cocaine in the past.