Rihanna Was 'A Rock' for A$AP Rocky At Trial—Lawyer Reveals Why She Refused to Stay Away

During A$AP Rocky's felony gun assault trial this month, even with the rapper trying to distance himself from Rihanna and prosecutors seeking to stop her from attending, the pop icon stood loyally by him.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the controversial rapper reportedly tried to keep Rihanna out of the legal drama.

Tacopina spoke outside the Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday after the verdict, saying Rocky was very clear with how much he wanted her to keep her distance.

Per the Daily Mail, the lawyer said, "He didn't want her there ... I was sort of supporting his decision to keep her away - the trial is not about Rihanna."

Yet, the singer never planned to sit on the sidelines.

Tacopina recalled a phone call with Rihanna: "She called me one day, and she said, 'You know, Joe, wild horses aren't gonna keep me away,'" referring to the 1971 Rolling Stones song.

He said A$AP Rocky's girlfriend — who shares two children, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 1, with the rapper — was a "rock" to him emotionally.

The Grammy-winning artist expressed "relief" after the not-guilty verdict was read.

Asap rocky jumps and hugs Rihanna after being found not guilty pic.twitter.com/Cg1SpkvsDx — f⌖ (@ohfold) February 19, 2025

Rihanna During A$AP Rocky's Trial

Upon learning of the verdict, they broke down in tears — with Tacopina adding, "Her emotions came to the forefront, crying, hugging Rocky, hugging me, hugging Rocky's family."

"With me, she could not have been more appreciative of the work we were doing and was always gracious."

Prosecutors in Los Angeles had urged jurors not to be swayed by Rihanna's presence, however, in closing arguments on Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told the jury, during closing arguments, "You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world."

Prosecutors also contended that Rihanna's infrequent outings with their kids may have swayed the jury.

Tacopina—who has represented a number of other celebrities, including former President Donald Trump, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and Michael Jackson—went on to speak about Rihanna's humility.

He said, "I have gotten to know Rihanna over the last three years and I have to tell you she is one of the nicest, most genuine, most real, superstars ever."