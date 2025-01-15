Justin Bieber Sets Stage for Epic Comeback With Teaser for Upcoming Project

Justin Bieber appears to be making a musical comeback after an extended absence.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Bieber shared what appeared to be a snippet of new music.

On the sparse track, a voice can be heard singing: "I'm taking it, you taking bait / Shaking off the hate / Okay, okay, okay."

The clip was teased with a potential music video as there is a timestamp running in the video and the clip was captioned with a movie camera emoji as well as a hand with a pen emoji.

Justin Bieber teases new project on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/WwJnLL7N6P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2025

The teaser of what appears to be new music comes after a report claimed that the pop star was gearing up to make his grand return to music in 2025. Puck News' Matthew Belloni shared that Bieber is returning to music this year, in part due to his debts that he has to pay. He said that the singer "needs the money and wants to work."

The debt that Belloni could be referring to is money that Bieber owes to AEG for his cancelled tour in 2023.

Bieber previously raked in major cash when he sold the rights to his music catalogue for $200 million that same year.

Bieber's teasing of new music comes after the singer has unleashed a wave of unfollows on social media, including his former mentor Usher. The "Peaches" singer previously unfollowed his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, as well. The pair parted ways in 2023 after Bieber was reportedly looking at ways to get out of his contract with the manager, Billboard shared at the time.

Braun previously managed other high-end clients such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. However, they also parted ways with Braun as their manager.

Bieber's last album was 2021's Justice, which was a return to commercial success after his lackluster performance of 2020's Changes. Justice would produce the top 10 singles "Holy," "Anyone," and "Ghost." He scored another No. 1 single from the album thanks to the success of his song "Peaches."