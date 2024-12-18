Nick Jonas Fans Are Losing It After He Shows Support for Elon Musk: 'My Crush Is Gone'

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers has subtly shared his support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the pair shared an interaction on social media.

On Dec. 17, the singer engaged in a friendly interaction with Musk who first shared a post in response to an article from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, which claimed that Tesla's profits are "up 100 percent" since President-elect Donald Trump won the November election.

Musk responded to the post with a GIF of the Jonas Brothers spinning around a small wooden coffee table.

"My, how the tables have turned!" he captioned the post.

A few hours later, Jonas quote tweeted Musk's post with a nod to his band's hit song, "Year 3000."

Alongside a photo of the SpaceX founder, he wrote: "Take us to the Year 3000."

However, it did not take long for fans of the boy band to share their disdain for the singer.

"We need to add an 8th thing to hate about you I see," a person said alongside a GIF of Miley Cyrus, Jonas' famous ex.

"And just like that.... you'll never have another hit again!" shared another.

"We're not just gonna move on from this btw. to be noticeably quiet during the entire election cycle and then tweet something like this? I've been a fan since 2005 and was really looking forward to a 20 year anniversary tour but i just cannot give my support to this," another shared.

we're not just gonna move on from this btw. to be noticeably quiet during the entire election cycle and then tweet something like this?



"And to think I cried when he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes....." another joked.

"And just like that my crush is gone," someone else quoted.

Musk's net worth has only grown since he publicly backed Trump in the 2024 election. His net worth has been upgraded to over $400 billion, according to The Independent. Since then, he has been tapped by Trump to head the department of government efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

Jonas getting slammed for seemingly supporting Musk comes after country singer Jelly Roll was criticized by some of his fans for having a friendly interaction with Trump at a UFC match.

However, Jelly has since denied that he has supported Trump, stressing that he does not "know enough about politics" but rather, would meet any president given the chance.