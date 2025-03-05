Ozzy Osbourne Hopes to Win an Oscar as He Opens Up About Health Battles in New Documentary

One final career milestone remains to conquer for rock legend Ozzy Osbourne — an Oscar. However, the 78-year-old musician admitted it won't happen for acting, saying his accent makes it hard to understand him on-screen.

On the SiriusXM show, Osbourne said, "I am not a f*****g good actor."

"You can't understand me when I'm talking let alone when I'm f*****g acting."

A career as a performer is off the table for the former Black Sabbath frontman, but he is still holding out hope that as a songwriter, he could pick up an Oscar, just like his longtime pal, Elton John. " Once you get an Oscar, you've done it," Osbourne said. "Elton John got one for a song."

Not only would Osbourne not be slowing down anytime soon, but he had also spent decades in the music business at that point, leaving him little worthy of retirement to savor upon.

"I still want to carry on. I am not ready to throw in the towel. I have more songs in me," noting that he sometimes loses track of how many awards he has racked up.

This will be the subject of a new documentary in which he reveals his lifelong health struggles.

New Documentary Tracks Struggles with Illness

The documentary, titled "Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now," will provide an accurate glimpse into Osbourne's struggles in recent years.

It will be available exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. It was produced in partnership with MTV and the Osbourne family.

In the last few years, Osbourne has had seven surgeries, including a fourth spinal surgery this year. Since 2003, he has also had Parkinson's disease in secret. The documentary will look at how a fall in the fall of 2019 changed everything and will focus on the time after his fall when he had to postpone his farewell tour while suffering from pneumonia and dealing with Parkinson's.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through," Osbourne admitted via Forbes. "There have been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music."

The documentary will also chronicle Osbourne's preparations for what is poised to be his last show with Black Sabbath. In 2025, Birmingham's Villa Park will host the long-awaited "Back to the Beginning" concert.