Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton's 'Please Please Please' Remix Gets Blasted for 'Mickey Mouse' Vocals

Sabrina Carpenter has joined forces with music legend Dolly Parton for a collaboration that has fallen flat to some.

On Feb. 14, Carpenter released the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album Short n' Sweet, which contains the highly anticipated remix of her song "Please Please Please" featuring Parton. While the song had ample hype around it prior to its release, after it made its way into the world, fans were not pleased with the outcome and took aim at Parton in particular due to her vocals.

"Dolly Parton sound like Mickey Mouse," one person wrote.

Dolly Parton sound like micky mouse — mouse (@kindmouseman) February 14, 2025

"I fully believe that any song dolly has been on in the past 2 years is AI," another added in the wake of the remix's release.

i fully believe that any song dolly has been on in the past 2 years is AI — athena’s wigs (@dariusjrob) February 13, 2025

"Oh so then please please please fear Dolly parton that's been circulating on the tl all day is not ai generated oh," quipped another.

oh so then please please please fear Dolly parton that’s been circulating on the tl all day is not ai generated oh- — L🪩 eras paris (@tisgoldenrush) February 13, 2025

Others simply took aim at the song and expressed their distaste for it.

"That was my first and last time listening to please please please ft dolly parton," one person wrote.

that was my first and last time listening to please please please ft dolly parton pic.twitter.com/3aH5aBzG7j — ava ⸆⸉ (@taylivrry_) February 14, 2025

Still, the song had its defenders and people that stuck up for Parton.

"What did people expect please please please feat dolly parton to sound like? cuz i seriously don't understand why people are hating so much, since it sounds exactly how i imagined it in my head," one fan shared.

what did people expect please please please feat dolly parton to sound like??? cuz i seriously don't understand why people are hating so much, since it sounds exactly how i imagined it in my head pic.twitter.com/g6KXSlv8pV — rlotik🐾 (@Rlotik1) February 13, 2025

"My generation is so embarrassing sometimes because what are yall doing slandering Dolly Parton? She walked so a lot of your faves could run. Have some respect," quipped another.

My generation is so embarrassing sometimes because what are yall doing slandering Dolly Parton? She walked so a lot of your faves could run. Have some respect. — Lyric ✨ (@LyricWrestling) February 14, 2025

"Please Please Please" became her first number-one hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track also topped charts in countries including Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

The song's accompanying music video, featuring her now ex, actor Barry Keoghan, garnered significant attention for its narrative and visual storytelling. The video's themes and performances contributed to its acclaim, leading to multiple nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Song of Summer.

Now, in the remix video, Carpenter once again references Keoghan, whom she dated between 2023 and 2024. The music video picks up where the original video took place but has Parton and Carpenter riding away from the police with a body in the back of the vehicle. The man in the back is wearing an identical outfit to what Keoghan wore in the original video.

Building on the momentum of "Please Please Please," Carpenter released her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, marking her first chart-topping album. It maintained the top position for three consecutive weeks and would go on to be certified Platinum.

The "Please Please Please" remix is not the only project that Parton has in the works as it has been reported that she will allegedly join Taylor Swift on the re-recording of Swift's self-titled debut album due out sometime this year.