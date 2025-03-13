Lizzo Shares Heartbreaking Mental Health Struggles During First Concert in 2 Years: 'I Didn't Want to Live Anymore'

Lizzo is opening up like never before about her darkest moments that she has faced over the last couple of years.

The singer made her first public concert in almost two years on March 12 where she performed some of her new music such as "Love in Real Life" and new single "Still Bad," as well as past hits such as "Juice" and "Rumors."

During the concert, Lizzo took a moment to be real with the audience and detial her struggles with her mental health issues that she has faced since her last album, 'Special,' in 2022.

"I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heart broken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn't want to be seen. Eventually, I got over that fear, I went to a concert, kind of like this... and as I was walking through the crowds and something miraculous happened: someone I didn't know, looked at me and said 'Lizzo, I love you,'" she told the audience.

She also credited her fans with helping her through her dark time.

"After that I was like 'D*mn, you can't get this sh*t on the internet bro... this is the kind of love you only get in real life,'" she shared.

Lizzo opens up about dealing with depression at ‘Lizzo In Real Life’ concert in LA:



“I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heart broken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore.” pic.twitter.com/u0erUXrYcS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2025

Her words come after Lizzo has faced several legal issues since her last album.

In August 2023, three former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley, alleging sexual harassment, weight-shaming and the creation of a hostile work environment. The plaintiffs claimed they were pressured into participating in explicit performances and faced comments about their weight. Lizzo denied these allegations.

In September 2023, a second lawsuit was filed by Asha Daniels, a former wardrobe designer on Lizzo's tour, alleging sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination and bullying. Lizzo's spokesperson also denied the accusations.

By December 2024, a Los Angeles district judge dismissed several of Daniels' claims, particularly those based on work conducted in Europe, where U.S. labor laws do not apply. The judge also ruled that Daniels could not sue Lizzo and her tour manager as individuals, though Lizzo's company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, remained a defendant.

In February 2024, another judge denied Lizzo's request to dismiss the initial lawsuit filed by the three backup dancers, allowing allegations of sexual harassment and racial and religious discrimination to proceed, while dismissing some other claims.