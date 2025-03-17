Justin Bieber Spotted with Dad Jeremy and Family as Health Worries Continue

Justin Bieber is one less lonely boy as he was seen cozying up with family during a reported tough time for the singer.

On March 14, Bieber's dad, Jermey Bieber, shared a picture of his pop star sitting on a couch with his four siblings sitting by him. The "Sorry" singer is snuggled up with his family, including: sisters Bay, 6, and Jazmyn, 16 and brother Jaxon, 15, plus step-sister Allie Bieber, 17.

Everyone in the pictures appeared to be in good spirits as many smiles filed some of their faces. Allie commented on the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Jermey's post comes after Justin shared a cryptic post to his own social media accounts, declaring that he was "drowning."

"I was always told when I was a kid to not hate. But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had to," Justin said.

He went on to say that he feels "unworthy" and even called himself a "fraud.

"People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud," Justin revealed.

"When people told me I deserve this, it felt so guilty like damn if they only knew how I think I deserve nothing, how judgmental I am, how selfish I actually am, they wouldn't say that," he continued.

Many expressed their concern for Justin in the comments section with one user shared prayers for the singer.

"Bless his heart. Prayers for this man. I feel so hurt knowing that he's went through this trauma," they wrote.

Justin's health has been the subject of headlines for months with a source, who is reportedly the singer's personal adviser revealing that he is not taking care of himself.

"That isn't good for you at all, and it creates a negative cycle when you keep doing it. am so fed up with seeing him eating chips, drinking sodas, and eating burgers all the time," the source told The Sun.

The singer has also reportedly cut ties with other associates, including his finical advisors TriStar Sports & Entertainment Group and its founder Lou Taylor, during growing concerns of finical mismanagement, a claim TriStar has denied.