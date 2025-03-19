Justin Bieber's Body Language During Disneyland Trip Shows 'Sadness' Despite Hailey's Reassuring Presence: Expert

Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber, and his friend The Kid LAROI headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, over the weekend.

The trio milled around the attractions throughout the day, riding Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean, seemingly soaking up the holiday spirit in Mickey's ears and everyday attire.

All seemingly positive and great, but despite the cheerful image, Bieber's mood was enough for fans and experts to worry.

Despite looking happy and enjoying, the former YouTube sensation reportedly had signs of sadness throughout the outing — according to a body language expert.

LAROI, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Eddie Benjamin at Disneyland! pic.twitter.com/EM6Ek2EkSY — The Kid LAROI's Admirer (@laroisadmirer) March 17, 2025

Speaking to The Mirror US, Judi James said, "Hailey's body language with Justin always makes her look so strong, protective, and determined to project a happy 'front' while Justin's body language fluctuates behind her."

"This is themed like a happy, playful family day out, with Hailey laughing open-mouthed to make it look joyful."

Bieber was sometimes seen participating, but James said there were moments when his face said otherwise.

"One appears to have caught him in an expression of what looks like utter sadness, making Hailey's signals of strength look reassuring," she added.

Cutie! Justin Bieber enjoys an evening at Disneyland in Anaheim (March 17) pic.twitter.com/H4PI7jWT9Y — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) March 18, 2025

Bieber was dressed casually, but in one shot, he looked especially glum. The drained expression on his face was a stark contrast to Hailey, who wore again a black sweatshirt with white writing, as well as Mickey Mouse ears.

The model teamed a black leather jacket with a simple white t-shirt and added a pair of Minnie Mouse ears adorned with the famous red-and-white polka dot bow. Her engagement ring stood out in her hand.

Justin Bieber enjoys an evening at Disneyland with Hailey & The Kid Laroi in Anaheim (March 17) pic.twitter.com/qMXMMF25sk — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) March 18, 2025

Growing Concerns On Bieber's Mental Health

This is not the first time the subject of the "Peaches" singer's mental health has come up in the media.

In a moment of reflection that he recently shared on Instagram, Bieber said, "I was always told when I was a kid to not hate. But it made me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had to."

"Which made me feel like I have been drowning, feeling unsafe to acknowledge it. By first acknowledging it's there... How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced?"