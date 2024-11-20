Coachella has officially released its lineup for next year's spring festival, announcing Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone as headliners.

The announcement brought along other big surprises, including Megan thee Stallion, Charli XCX, and Missy Elliott, as well as Travis Scott serving as the festival's creative director.

However, social media hasn't been quiet about its reaction to the surprising lineup. Many found the announcement to be disappointing, particularly following news that Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar turned down offers to headline themselves. Fans were especially surprised to see Yo Gabba Gabba! on the roster, consisting of "five friendly monsters" known to encourage pre-school aged children to sing and dance.

coachella fell off bec what on earth is that line up…😭 pic.twitter.com/JBgpvh6kUI — m 🎭 (@poveternal) November 20, 2024

When you see Yo Gabba Gabba on the Coachella lineup: pic.twitter.com/KBKDBQIEid — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 20, 2024

Others shared their excitement for certain acts, celebrating that for the first time in history, multiple K-pop soloists are announced to perform at Coachella: Jennie and LISA.

Gaga stans are also celebrating what is expected to be a historical performance. Lady Gaga also shared her excitement for the set via X, writing: "I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I've had a vision I've never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am."

I have long dreamed of throwing a massive night of chaos in the desert. I’ve had a vision I’ve never been able to fully realize at Coachella for reasons beyond our control but I wanted to come through for music fans. I have been wanting to go back and to do it right, and I am.… pic.twitter.com/zEU3AnetiK — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 20, 2024

Gaga makes history as the first and only artist who debuted this century to headline Coachella twice. The lineup will hopefully make up for Frank Ocean's disappointing headline fiasco, who ended his set early and canceled weekend two following criticism of his "messy" weekend one set.