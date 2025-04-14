Carrie Underwood Sheds Tears As She Ends Her 'Reflection' Residency After Nearly Three Years

Carrie Underwood's emotional farewell brought tears and cheers as the country superstar ended her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on April 12.

The powerful final show wrapped up nearly three years of performances that began in December 2021.

During the 90-minute concert, Underwood, 42, thanked fans and her team while getting choked up on stage. "We are extremely blessed to be able to be on this stage," she told the crowd, HelloMagazine said.

"There are so many turns of events I know in my life, and I'm sure in these guys' lives, that only God could have opened those doors and got me to the next place."

The show featured crowd favorites like "Cowboy Casanova," "Church Bells," and her signature hit "Before He Cheats." Underwood's final song was "Something in the Water," during which her voice briefly cracked as she descended the stage one last time.

And that’s a wrap for me and my crew at @ResortsWorldLV. #REFLECTION has been such an incredible experience! Thanks to each and every one of you who came to see it and thanks to all the band/crew/performers who made it so spectacular! This show will always have a special place in… pic.twitter.com/NzSiSCSb5y — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 13, 2025

Underwood Wraps 72-Show Run at Resorts World Theatre

"Reflection" was the first show to premiere at Resorts World Theatre, and Underwood performed a total of 72 concerts during her residency.

The production dazzled audiences with its extravagant costumes, oversized mirrors, fireworks, and striking set designs.

The team is known for delivering high production value, but according to the lead producer, "Reflection" offered a unique opportunity to elevate their visual storytelling even further.

As the final performance approached, Underwood reflected on how meaningful the residency experience had been.

According to People, while she's always enjoyed touring, she shared that staying in one location for an extended period brought a unique sense of fulfillment.

She especially appreciated performing for audiences who traveled from around the world to see the show in Las Vegas.

Throughout the final show, Underwood balanced high-energy performances with heartfelt words. "It has been an absolute honor to get to be on this stage. From all of us, we are so blessed," she said, tearing up. "I'm gonna be reflecting on all that we've done here with you guys."

Underwood, now also a judge on "American Idol", took one last bow in front of a packed audience, closing a chapter that blended her love of music with Vegas showmanship.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience for attending "Reflection," describing the experience of performing on that stage as both an honor and a blessing.