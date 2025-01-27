Carrie Underwood Faces Streaming Slump After Performing at Trump's Inauguration

Carrie Underwood cannot escapee the backlash after she performed at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Her performance of "America the Beautiful" faced technical issues and she proceeded without sound, but now it appears as though she is facing continued issues from the event as her streaming numbers have taken a hit since then.

According to a report from Billboard, Underwood's catalogue was down 6% from the previous Monday after she sang at the inauguration. In total, Underwood earned 1.46 million streams when compared to the previous Monday's streams of 1.55 million.

Underwood's placement in the ceremony was announced on Jan. 13, a week before the inauguration took place, and it was instantly met with backlash from people all across social media.

"I wonder if she knows how much of a weirdo she is for doing this," one person wrote.

Since Underwood took the stage, her performance has also called into question her recent career move to join the panel of American Idol for their upcoming season. The producers of the show were reportedly "angry" over Underwood's decision to perform.

"I don't think anyone at the show knew about Carrie singing at the inauguration ahead of it coming out, it caught them all off guard," a source told The Sun.

However, the source noted that Underwood's job is still safe despite the backlash.

"Carrie's job is not in jeopardy... no talks of firing her. She will continue her role as a judge," an insider shared.

While her job may be secure, it is still bringing up concerns about how Underwood will treat members of the LGBT community when they appear on the show.

A source told the Daily Mail that there are concerns that Underwood may make contestants fell "uncomfortable."

There are also reported concerns about how the performance will affect the relationship Underwood has with below judge Lionel Richie, who is notably more liberal leaning.

"Lionel Richie, who is very liberal, may not see eye to eye with Carrie's views which could create some tension. He has never and will never support Trump," the source said.

Underwood's performance was defended by fellow country singer, Jason Aldean, and said that the performance was a "pro move" to Fox News' Fox & Friends.

She has since released a statement about her decision to sing.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," Underwood told Variety.