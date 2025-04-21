SZA Faces Shaky Performance on Opening Night As Backup Dancer Nearly Drops Her

During the opening night of her Grand National Tour in Minneapolis, SZA experienced a brief but tense moment on stage when she nearly lost her balance while performing alongside a backup dancer.

The 35-year-old R&B singer, who is on tour with Kendrick Lamar, was performing a choreographed routine when the male dancer lost his balance while lifting her, almost dropping her mid-performance.

According to NewsX, the incident took place during a visually striking segment of the show, set against an insect-themed backdrop that included a graphic video of a praying mantis consuming its mate, as SZA and her dancer executed a choreographed routine.

As the dancer struggled to maintain his grip, both seemed to falter briefly but managed to recover without falling. The pair quickly regained their balance, and the performance continued as if nothing had happened.

The dramatic moment was caught on camera and rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

While many fans commended SZA for how swiftly and gracefully she regained her footing—one even comparing her recovery to a flawless stage entrance—there were also some mixed reactions from viewers online.

Some criticized the backup dancer for the slip-up, with one user suggesting, "Fire him" for the mistake.

However, the incident also drew negative attention, as some online commenters resorted to body-shaming, unfairly attributing the misstep to SZA's appearance.

Fans Defend SZA After Body-Shaming Comments Following Stage Mishap

One comment even suggested, "Bigger girls shouldn't be doing this kind of stunt work." Despite this negativity, many fans came to SZA's defense, pointing out her professionalism and grace under pressure.

"Y'all don't have a fraction of her money, accolades, or talent and yet here you are talking sh*t over a small fall," one supporter wrote.

Despite the public criticism, SZA has yet to address the incident publicly. Fans have continued to support her, with many defending her ability to handle the unexpected moment with poise. Some took to social media to remind others that a minor stumble doesn't take away from her talent and success.

The Grand National Tour is set to proceed as scheduled, with SZA joining Kendrick Lamar for performances across various North American cities through June 18, DailyMail said.

Afterward, the tour will head to Europe, with stops in the UK, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy.

While the opening night may have had its hiccups, SZA's professionalism and resilience in the face of adversity continue to impress her loyal fanbase.