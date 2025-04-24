Carrie Underwood's 'American Idol' Future Up in the Air After Just One Season as She's Seen 'Struggling' On Set: Report

Carrie Underwood's days as an "American Idol" judge may be numbered, as behind-the-scenes sources are claiming the country's music diva is having personal and professional turmoil that could affect her future on Idol.

According to a report by The US Sun, the 42-year-old singer has had a hard time adapting to Hollywood life, especially with being away from her family in Nashville. Insiders insist her return is anything but assured, and casting for next season has not even begun yet.

"They'll have more of an idea in the next month or so. Nothing is off the table," one source said.

"At the beginning of filming, everyone thought [Carrie] would be back next year. Now, it's much more up in the air."

Underwood, who won "American Idol" in 2005, has been spending time in Los Angeles for filming. It hasn't supposedly been easy being separated from her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, and their two kids, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6.

"She seems miserable being away from her family and in LA this much," the insider added.

"I don't think she wants to have to answer to TV networks and play the 'Hollywood' game so it wouldn't be a surprise if she's one and done."

Before "Idol," Underwood mainly had stayed away from Hollywood, living on a 400-acre estate just outside Nashville. The adjustment to the demands of television and Los Angeles life may be contributing to her hesitation to continue with the show.

Underwood's Faith in the Spotlight

Some say the entertainment industry — one not always known for being polite to people of faith — contributed to the Underwood-as-an-alien-in-Nashville sensation, too, a la Dolly Parton. She got teary-eyed in a recent episode while speaking with contestants Breanna Nix and Rylie O'Neill about how hard it was to keep the faith when in the public eye.

"I know how difficult it is to come into the entertainment industry and bring your faith with you," she told them.

"It is a brave thing to do because there are a lot of outside forces that are going to tell you not to do that. I want to tell you that I'm proud of you guys."

Underwood was also a part of the gospel performance lineup for an Easter episode that aired earlier this month.

"It was really important for her for the show to go through with it," said the source. "Lionel and Luke were on board, but Carrie was the most vocal about wanting it to make sure it happened."

"She felt it was important to have gospel night after moving to LA where she feels she can't be as open about her religion and beliefs."

Some praised the episode, but also reportedly divided members of the production team. Some staffers allegedly reacted uncomfortably to the religious themes, while others were said to have embraced the spiritual element.

While there is speculation, a concrete decision regarding Underwood's "American Idol" future hasn't been made. Producers are expected to have clearer insight into the judging panel in the next few weeks, though Underwood's role is still up in the air.