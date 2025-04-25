Bianca Censori Threatens to Leave Kanye West After He Refuses to Support Her Career: 'Done Being Controlled'

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, reportedly told the rapper that she would leave unless he gave her more freedom to pursue her career, according to sources close to the couple.

The friction in their marriage is believed to have been brewing over the last few months after Kanye disapproved of Bianca taking on numerous lucrative collaboration offers from fashion houses. And given these offers — some of them million-dollar ones could help the Australian beauty lock down her line of work.

However, the rapper reportedly torpedoes them all, and Bianca is allegedly getting increasingly frustrated.

Sources say that Bianca, who is eager to establish her career, feels restricted by Kanye's controlling stance. She has expressed frustration over his opposition to her professional pursuits, particularly those involving major fashion brands.

A source close to the situation told The US Sun, "She feels like she's done being controlled. She wants to work, make her own income, and build a career apart from Kanye's shadow."

Kanye Reluctantly Eases Restrictions

Reports indicate that Kanye, who has faced challenges rebuilding his career after a series of controversies, is reluctantly softening his stance. After Bianca allegedly threatened to leave, Kanye seems to have realized the gravity of the situation and is now allowing her more freedom to explore these opportunities.

"Bianca has made it clear she won't stay in a situation where she can't pursue her own goals," one source shared. "It's reached a point where Kanye had to choose between supporting her career or losing her."

The couple, who recently appeared in Spain amid rumors of reconciliation, are said to have used their time together in Europe to discuss their relationship and Bianca's career aspirations. Bianca has reportedly expressed a strong desire to take on ambassadorial roles with top fashion brands and make solo public appearances, something Kanye had previously opposed.

"She misses doing her own work," a source close to Bianca explained. "She doesn't want to feel limited in her career. Bianca is a creative person who wants to stand on her own two feet."

Ye Kanye West yesterday in Mallorca, Spain with Bianca and 88-Keys. pic.twitter.com/Gn5LDYD7ZA — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) April 19, 2025

But even with Kanye changing his tune, sources say any backtrack on his support for his wife in her career could drive the couple right to the breaking point.

"If Kanye changes his mind, she's ready to walk away," said a source. "She wants independence, and if Kanye can't accept that, their marriage may not survive."

Bianca has been coping with the stress of her marriage and career dreams, but friends say that this new phase in her life could be a game-changer.

"Bianca has always been a very independent and smart woman," one insider shared. "She's ready to carve out her own identity and hopes this new chapter in her life will allow her to do so."