Male Escort Reveals Whopping Amount Cassie Allegedly Paid Him for Every Sex Act in Front of Diddy

The criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs began Monday with graphic testimony from the prosecution's second witness, who alleged the music mogul paid to watch his former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, engage in sexual acts with other men.

Daniel Phillip, a former manager at a male revue show, testified in a Manhattan courtroom that in 2012, he was invited by Ventura to a suite at the Gramercy Park Hotel for what she described as "something special" with her husband.

Phillip said he did not initially realize the man in question was Combs until he recognized his voice during the encounter.

"She offered me a few thousand dollars up front with the promise of more afterward," Phillip testified, according to The New York Times.

He stated that Combs sat in the corner of the hotel suite and masturbated while he and Ventura engaged in sex acts.

Phillip alleged the encounters continued throughout one to two years at various hotels across New York, as well as at Combs' and Ventura's residences.

According to Phillip, the acts often involved roleplaying and the use of baby oil.

He testified that Combs once "complained about a lack of baby oil," a statement that aligns with authorities' previous claim that more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized from Combs' home during a 2023 raid.

Phillip told the court he was compensated between $700 and $6,000 per encounter.

Diddy's Outburst

In one disturbing account, Phillip described witnessing an alleged outburst by Combs directed at Ventura. "Diddy told her to 'come here,' and when she didn't immediately do so, he flung a liquor bottle her way," Phillip said.

The bottle allegedly smashed into the wall behind Ventura. Phillip added, "He then dragged her into a nearby room and said: 'Bitch, when I tell you to come here, you come here now, not later.'"

Asked by prosecutors why he never went to police, Phillip responded, "My thought was that this was someone with unlimited power, and chances are even if I did go to the police, that I might still end up losing my life."

The defense began to cross-examine Phillip late Monday, questioning the reliability of his story. Cross-examination will continue when the trial resumes on Tuesday.

Ventura, who previously filed a civil lawsuit against Combs that was settled in 2023, is expected to testify during the trial.

The trial is the result of a sweeping investigation into Combs that includes allegations of sex trafficking, abuse, and coercion. Combs has denied all charges.