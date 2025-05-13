Sean Diddy Combs' Daughters Leave Courtroom After Disturbing Testimony in Trial

The ongoing sex crimes trial of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took a difficult turn on Monday as his daughters reportedly left the courtroom during the graphic testimony of a male witness.

Recent high school graduate Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs were present to support their father but exited twice as Daniel Phillip, a male escort, recounted lurid details of alleged sexual encounters involving Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Phillip testified in a Manhattan court that Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, paid him to engage in sexual activity with her while Combs allegedly watched and masturbated in the corner.

He further claimed to have witnessed Combs being violent towards Ventura. These accounts prompted Combs' daughters to leave the courtroom on two separate occasions, each time coinciding with the explicit details of these alleged acts.

According to People, the daughters remained in the courtroom when prosecutors presented hotel security footage from 2016.

This video reportedly depicted Combs assaulting Ventura, shoving her to the ground, and kicking her while she lay still.

Combs' mother, Janice Combs, also stayed in the courtroom during the video presentation, and both women, along with Combs' sons, reportedly looked straight ahead as the footage played.

#lisaeversreport WHAT A DAY IN FEDERAL COURT!!! TESTIMONY SO GRAPHIC & DISTURBING SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS DAUGHTERS RUSH OUT OF COURTROOM! Jury empaneled, opening statements & first 2 witnesses take the stand.

PROSECUTION: He committed crimes for 20 years & we have the evidence to… pic.twitter.com/uBM7glw9oO — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) May 13, 2025

Diddy's Sons Support Him at Sex Trafficking Trial

Combs faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, all of which he has denied.

Prosecutors have painted a picture of Combs using his fame to manipulate women into participating in what they described as "Freak Off" parties, some lasting for days.

Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson told the jury that there was a "criminal enterprise" behind the Grammy-winning artist, alleging a pattern of "kidnapping, arson, drugs, [and] sex crimes" spanning two decades.

Earlier in the day, as the trial commenced with jury selection, Combs arrived in court and reportedly blew a kiss to his family, who were present to show their support.

His sons – Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, and Christian "King" Combs – remained in court throughout Phillip's testimony, seated behind their father, Tribune said.

It's worth noting that Justin Combs has been named in a related civil suit, and Christian Combs faces separate assault allegations. His youngest child, Love Sean Combs, was not present.

In a previous statement, Combs' children had dismissed the accusations against their father as "conspiracy theories" and publicly pledged their support. Their presence at the trial underscores this unified stance as the legal proceedings continue.

This trial is expected to be lengthy, with several witnesses scheduled to testify. A conviction could result in a prison sentence exceeding 20 years for the music mogul.