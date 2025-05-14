Cassie's Husband Leaves Diddy's Trial Visibly Shaken After Graphic Testimony: 'Who Knows What He's Seen'

Alex Fine, the husband of R&B singer Cassie Ventura, was seen visibly upset Monday as he exited a Manhattan federal courthouse amid graphic testimony in the ongoing trial of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The day's proceedings included disturbing allegations against Combs, including graphic descriptions involving Ventura and a witness who claimed to have been paid to engage in sexual acts with her while Combs watched.

The witness, Daniel Phillip, described himself as a "male revue impresario" and said he was compensated as much as $6,000 per encounter.

According to The New York Times, Phillip testified that he initially met Ventura while performing at a bachelorette party at the Gramercy Park Hotel.

He alleged that Combs, wearing a white robe and a face covering, would observe the encounters and at times give instructions.

He further claimed that Ventura once requested he urinate on her but corrected his actions when he did not perform the act to her satisfaction, allegedly under Combs' direction.

The trial, rooted in a sweeping September 2024 federal indictment, includes charges against Combs of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

Fine, 32, a celebrity fitness trainer and Ventura's former personal trainer, was photographed leaving the courthouse wearing all black and dark sunglasses.

Though it is unconfirmed whether he was present during the testimony, the emotional weight of the day was evident in his demeanor.

Footage of Fine navigating a crowd of reporters was captured by The Shade Room, sparking strong reactions on social media.

"I know he is PISSED," wrote one Instagram user. Another commented, "SMH can't imagine hearing the things he heard. God bless."

Others reflected on Fine's past ties to Combs, referencing his prior employment. "This man used to work for Diddy, so who knows what he's seen," one commenter posted. "And you know Diddy didn't just let him walk off with Cassie. The threats this man must've endured."

Ventura was not in court Monday, as her testimony was delayed by a day to allow for the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

The trial also included the presentation of surveillance footage from 2016, which allegedly shows Combs violently assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

These allegations come on the heels of Ventura's November 2023 civil lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and more than a decade of abuse beginning when she was 19.

The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours of filing, but it led to renewed scrutiny and additional accusers coming forward.

Fine's Stance Against Domestic Violence

Fine has long been vocal in his stance against domestic violence.

In 2019, he ran a 50-mile charity ultramarathon to raise awareness for domestic violence victims, raising over $50,000 for Haven Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan and the Compton Cowboys Youth Program.

"They were kind enough to provide help and support to my mama and I'm giving back by running an Ultra Marathon (50 miles) in honor to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Victims," Fine wrote on GoFundMe at the time. "I named the charity run 'Almost Home' because it highlights the promise that the women and children are almost home to a loving and safe environment."

In a 2024 Instagram post, Fine reaffirmed his stance: "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men."

Fine and Ventura began dating after her breakup with Combs in 2018 and married the following year. The couple is currently expecting their third child.

Cassie Ventura is scheduled to take the witness stand Tuesday as the high-profile trial continues.