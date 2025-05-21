Miley Cyrus Explains Shift in Fan Relationship Since Disney Days

Miley Cyrus is opening up about how her relationship with fans has changed since her time on "Hannah Montana."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the 32-year-old singer shared how her life in the spotlight has evolved over the years, especially since moving away from her Disney roots.

Back when she played the popular character on Disney Channel, Miley said fans had daily access to her through TV and music, ENews said.

"That's a change for my audience to feel that they don't have this direct access the way that you would've had every night on your TV," she said.

"When you were little, you would watch episodes of Hannah Montana and you would hear me all day if you wanted to listen to my music."

Miley Cyrus recently shared that in the early days of her career, she felt like a "friend to the world." Constant touring and TV appearances helped her build a close connection with fans—something she feels is harder to achieve now.

"It was a different time in media, too," she noted, reflecting on how fan interactions have shifted.

Despite the changes, she said she feels proud of her past. While accepting a Disney Legend award in 2024, Miley told the crowd, "I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana... This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans and to everyone who has made my dream a reality."

Miley Cyrus Compares Beyoncé to a Queen in Emotional Tribute

Miley also touched on her admiration for fellow artist Beyoncé, whom she recently collaborated with on the song "II Most Wanted."

Miley Cyrus spoke warmly about Beyoncé, describing her as someone with a deep, lasting bond with her fans.

She compared Beyoncé's presence to that of a nurturing, queen-like figure, saying she's always felt a strong, motherly energy from the music icon.

Now, Miley is looking ahead with her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which drops on May 30 via Columbia Records.

According to HypeBeast, the album includes 13 tracks and features guest appearances by Naomi Campbell and Brittany Howard.

A short film accompanying the album will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6 and open in theaters on June 12.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Miley wrote, "All 13 songs have a special place in my heart." One of the featured songs, "Easy Lover," highlights the album's personal tone, with lyrics about love and vulnerability.