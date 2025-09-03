Cardi B Beats $24 Million Civil Lawsuit Over Alleged Security Guard Incident

Cardi B has officially been cleared of all charges in a high-profile $24 million civil lawsuit brought by a former security guard, with a California jury ruling unanimously in her favor on Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed by Emani Ellis, who accused the Grammy-winning rapper of assault, battery, and emotional distress following an alleged incident in 2018.

Ellis claimed that Cardi B, then pregnant with her first child, spit on her, used racial slurs, and scratched her face during a confrontation at a Beverly Hills doctor's office.

However, during the trial, Cardi B — whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar — firmly denied ever touching Ellis. "She couldn't get a scratch from me because I didn't touch her," the rapper said on the stand, HuffPost reported.

Ellis argued that the incident left her emotionally traumatized and caused her to lose her job. She also testified that the alleged scratch left permanent scarring, which later required a cosmetic procedure.

But Dr. David Finke, the OB-GYN Cardi was visiting that day, testified that he witnessed the argument and did not see Cardi physically harm Ellis. He recalled telling Ellis to "stop" and "do your job" during the exchange.

Cardi B Cleared in Court, Plans Countersuit After Verbal Clash Claim

According to Cardi B's account, the argument began when Ellis followed and recorded her inside the building.

"I told her, 'Why are you recording?'" Cardi testified. "She said, 'Oh, my bad.' She practically apologized." The rapper insisted that while emotions were high, the altercation remained verbal.

The incident resurfaced in court after Ellis filed the lawsuit in 2020. Following the jury's decision, sources close to Cardi B say she now plans to countersue Ellis.

On the same day as the verdict, Cardi made headlines again after throwing a marker at a paparazzo who asked a personal question outside the courthouse.

According to PageSix, the moment, captured on video, showed Cardi defending herself and calling for respect toward women. "Act like you have some manners," she told the photographer.

This case comes just months after another lawsuit was filed against Cardi B related to an alleged microphone-tossing incident in Las Vegas in 2023.

Despite her legal battles and ongoing divorce from Offset, Cardi B remains focused on her family and career.