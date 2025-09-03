Cardi B Readies 'Am I The Drama?' Tour As Album Release Nears

Cardi B is preparing to return to the stage with her first headlining run in years, confirming that the "Am I The Drama?" tour announcement will arrive soon after her long-awaited sophomore album drops on Sept. 19.

The Bronx rapper addressed fans directly during a recent Instagram Live, brushing aside speculation that she planned to skip touring in 2025. "The tour announcement is coming as fast as you guys think," she said. "After all of this album rollout and album release, I go straight into tour prep. So there's gonna be no time to waste."

A Long Break From Touring

Cardi has not mounted a full-scale tour since 2019. That trek consisted mostly of festival appearances and a handful of solo shows, with no stops in her hometown of New York City. She had originally planned to co-headline with Bruno Mars in 2018 but withdrew after her first pregnancy.

With "Am I The Drama?" set to land seven years after her Grammy-winning debut "Invasion of Privacy," anticipation for the new music and tour is intense.

Fans online have speculated about her personal life in recent weeks, including pregnancy rumors, but Cardi has shifted attention back to her career milestones.

Legal Win Clears the Path

Her professional plans gained momentum this week after a Los Angeles jury found her not liable in a $24 million civil case brought by former security guard Emani Ellis. Ellis had accused Cardi of assault and battery stemming from a 2018 altercation.

Cardi testified she never touched Ellis, insisting it was only a verbal argument after Ellis allegedly filmed her at a medical appointment. "After all this album rollout and album release, I go straight into tour prep," she told fans separately, underscoring her focus on work.

Ellis claimed Cardi cut her face with a fingernail, but both a doctor and receptionist at the office told jurors they never saw the rapper strike her. The jury sided unanimously with Cardi, sparing her from damages.

Outside the courthouse, Ellis said she was "happy she got to have her day in court," though her lawyer said they plan to appeal.

Cardi dismissed the case as a "cash grab" and vowed to countersue if similar lawsuits are filed against her in the future.

Eyes on September

With the trial behind her, Cardi is centering attention on music. The rollout of "Am I The Drama" has already produced singles and promotional teasers. The tour is expected to follow quickly, with Cardi promising fans there will be "no time to waste."