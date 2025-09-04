Cardi B Says She's Holding Back on Political Commentary: 'The White House Watches My Stuff'

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind, but lately, fans have noticed she's been quieter when it comes to politics.

Now, the Grammy-winning rapper is explaining why — and it has a lot to do with who's watching.

In a new interview with Billboard published on Tuesday, September 2, Cardi said she's been more careful about what she says because she knows people in power are paying attention.

"I know the White House watches my stuff," she shared. "I have a big platform. I know they listen to what I say. I might not say it the prettiest way, but I know they listen."

Cardi has never held back before. In past years, she openly criticized former President Donald Trump and spoke about issues affecting her community. But more recently, she says she's decided to keep things to herself.

She mentioned that even a president is well aware she's never been one of his supporters.

"If I say something, he's not going to care. I tried to give people warnings... What can I do? What can I say?"

Cardi B Slams Mockery Over Accent, Stands by Vote

Despite her frustration, Cardi did decide to vote in the 2024 election. At first, she wasn't going to, saying she felt like "everybody's doing shady stuff."

But eventually, she chose to back Vice President Kamala Harris, calling it a decision to "pick the lesser evil."

"People made fun of my accent. People made fun of my speech," Cardi added. "But I said, 'Aight. Y'all gonna see what's funny.' It's really tough out here. I tried to warn ya."

She also shared a bigger concern about the country, saying she believes America is facing "bad karma" for past actions, TheSource said.

While she didn't name specific events, she hinted at serious moral issues being ignored by those in charge.

Still, Cardi wants her children to grow up aware of what's happening in the world.

She pointed out the importance of staying aware of current events and history, reminding people that the past often has a way of repeating itself.

Cardi's new album, Am I the Drama?, is set to drop on September 19. Even if she's speaking less on politics, her influence continues to make waves far beyond music.