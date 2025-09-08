ROSÉ Gets Emotional at 2025 VMAs, Dedicates Song of the Year Win to Her 16-Year-Old Self

ROSÉ made history — and touched hearts — at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night after winning Song of the Year for her hit duet with Bruno Mars, "APT."

The BLACKPINK star, who was nominated in nine categories, took the stage at UBS Arena visibly emotional. Though she's no stranger to the VMAs thanks to her group's success, this was her first major solo win.

"I feel like this is a really big moment for myself and a lot of other people," she began, holding her Moon Person trophy and a folded speech. "Thank you so much, Bruno. I can't believe this. I'm gonna call you after—thank you so much for believing in me."

According to Billboard, ROSÉ then reflected on her long journey as an artist, revealing that a recent question about her biggest fear made her realize how personal the path has been.

"I told them I feared that somewhere along this journey of pursuing my dreams I might hit a wall and disappoint my 16-year-old self," she said. "That girl who felt like an oddball in society, who just wanted to be herself and follow her dreams."

She continued, "Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed—and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist I am today."

ROSÉ Honors Bruno Mars and Herself in Tearful VMAs Moment

ROSÉ took a moment to express her gratitude toward her BLACKPINK bandmates, her team, her label, and her fans.

She also shared a touching personal reflection, revealing that her therapist often reminds her to acknowledge her own resilience, ENews said. In line with that, she thanked herself for persevering through difficult times.

Bruno Mars was not present at the ceremony, but ROSÉ made sure to praise her collaborator.

She expressed deep admiration and affection for Bruno, calling him both an idol and an incredible mentor. With heartfelt emotion, she shared her hope that he is proud of her.

The duo's track "APT.", inspired by a Korean drinking game, has racked up over 2 billion views on YouTube and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

ROSÉ has said it was a dream to pitch the song to Bruno, recalling how she used to drive around listening to his music.

"This is for anyone who ever felt like they didn't fit in," she said before leaving the stage. "You've got you."