Jennifer Lopez Turns Up in Fiery Red Outside Ben Affleck's Office, Sparks Rumors

Jennifer Lopez drew attention Monday with a striking red ensemble as she visited the office building that houses Ben Affleck's production company. However, the meeting appeared strictly business and the two did not cross paths, photos and reports show.

Lopez, 56, arrived at the downtown Los Angeles building in a deep burgundy velour set paired with a matching crocodile clutch and sunglasses. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup featured a smoky eye and neutral lipstick. Photographers captured the singer-actress greeting director Ridley Scott in the parking area before entering the building; the two embraced and exchanged pleasantries.

According to photographs published by several outlets and accounts from people at the scene, Lopez also met and shook hands with an unidentified woman, but did not hug her as she did Scott. Affleck was not present during Lopez's visit, and there was no indication that the stop was intended as a personal encounter with the actor and producer.

Lopez's appearance at the building, however, quickly generated speculation on social media and in comment sections about whether the outfit and choice of location were intended to draw Affleck's attention. The couple's high-profile relationship and subsequent breakup have continued to attract public interest since their divorce earlier this year; Lopez filed for divorce in 2024, and the divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Lopez's visit coincides with the promotion for her new film, "The Kiss of the Spider Woman," which is produced by Affleck's production firm. Industry sources said Lopez's own office maintains space in the same building, and that her visit was likely related to business matters tied to the project.

Lopez and Affleck's romantic history dates to 2002, when they were engaged before splitting in 2004. Each later married other people and had families. The pair resumed their relationship in 2021, married in 2022, and separated amid renewed media scrutiny in 2024.

Reaction online ranged from supportive to critical. Commenters on entertainment sites questioned Lopez's motives for visiting the building and critiqued her public persona; others pointed out the professional nature of the meeting and noted the odds that the stop was tied to promotional or business responsibilities.

Lopez has recently kept a packed schedule, balancing music, film, and business ventures. Affleck, likewise, remains active in film production and direction. Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The brief, photographed exchange with Scott — the veteran director of films including "Thelma & Louise" and "Gladiator" — added an industry angle to the encounter. Scott worked with Affleck and actor Matt Damon on "The Last Duel," and photos of Lopez greeting Scott were widely circulated by outlets covering Hollywood activity in Los Angeles.

As public interest in both stars persists, appearances such as Monday's are likely to continue drawing attention, even when the engagements are professional.