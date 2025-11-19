Singer D4vd Under Investigation in Teen Murder After Body Discovered in His Abandoned Tesla

Los Angeles authorities are investigating singer D4vd after the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was discovered in an abandoned Tesla registered to the musician.

Rivas went missing from Lake Elsinore, California, on April 5, 2024, and her remains were found on September 8 in Hollywood, wrapped in plastic in the front trunk of the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Investigates that D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is being looked at as a suspect in the teen's death.

However, a spokesperson for the LAPD told Page Six that they "cannot confirm" whether Burke is officially considered a suspect, and no paperwork currently classifies him as such.

Investigators believe Rivas likely died in the spring, and sources told NBC4 that it may have taken multiple people to dismember and dispose of her body.

The LAPD said Burke has not been cooperative during the investigation, which has prompted authorities to examine his movements in detail.

According to reports, the singer allegedly made a late-night trip to a remote area of Santa Barbara County for several hours during the spring, though the reason for this visit remains unclear.

BREAKING: The singer D4vd is now considered a suspect in the death investigation of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer in September, sources confirmed to ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/Ve7sqUdjhn pic.twitter.com/lGrUjtjyl6 — ABC News (@ABC) November 18, 2025

D4vd Cancels Tour Following Grisly Discovery in His Car

The Tesla had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for over a month before it was reported and towed.

Employees at the tow yard reported a strong smell coming from the car, prompting a search that led to the grim discovery of Rivas' remains.

Police said the body was "not intact," raising further questions about how she died and who may have been involved.

Burke was reportedly in Minneapolis when the body was found, and he has since canceled his ongoing tour.

He has also retained high-profile attorney Blair Berk, known for representing high-profile clients in sensitive cases.

Private detective Steve Fisher, hired by the owner of a Hollywood Hills mansion leased by Burke's manager, noted that "farm tools" found in the residence could potentially be misused in a criminal act, though the investigation is ongoing and authorities have not confirmed any connection.

The Medical Examiner has not yet released a manner of death, and toxicology results are pending, NY Post reported.

Authorities continue to treat the case as a potential homicide. Police emphasize that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made beyond Burke being questioned.