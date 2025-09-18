Cardi B Expecting Baby with Stefon Diggs — But Says Tour Is Still On!

Cardi B just shared some big news: she's pregnant with her fourth child — her first with boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs.

But despite the surprise announcement, the rapper made it clear that her tour and album plans are still full steam ahead.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed her pregnancy during a Wednesday morning interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

"Yes, I am [pregnant]," Cardi said. "I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs ... I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. And me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Just one day before the reveal, Cardi had announced the full schedule for her upcoming 2026 "Little Miss Drama" tour, which includes 30 shows across North America, Billboard said.

Many fans were stunned by the back-to-back announcements, but Cardi quickly addressed concerns on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared Wednesday afternoon, she wrote: "Thank you everybody for the love and support ... by the time tour comes I'll be doing splits, somersaults, backflips and handstands. I want this really bad and I'm on a very strict plan. Trust me, I'm determined to give my fans the best album AND tour experience!!"

The "Little Miss Drama" tour is scheduled to begin in February and run through April. Major stops include Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, and Toronto, among others.

Alongside her tour news, Cardi is also getting ready to release her long-awaited second album, Am I the Drama?, this Friday, September 19.

The album arrives more than seven years after her debut, "Invasion of Privacy," which featured hits like "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It."

According to HNHH, the new project includes appearances by several major stars such as Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Selena Gomez.

This will be Cardi's fourth child. She shares three children with estranged husband Offset. While she didn't share how far along she is in her pregnancy, her confidence and energy have fans excited for what's next.

In the words of one fan online, "We trust you! You're such a hardworking muva and we will be here supporting you the whole time!"