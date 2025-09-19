Stefon Diggs Addresses Cardi B's Pregnancy: 'We Don't Talk Too Much About My Personal Life'

NFL star Stefon Diggs has finally spoken out following Cardi B's surprise announcement that the two are expecting their first child together.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was asked about the pregnancy during a press conference on Wednesday, September 17 — and while he smiled, he kept his answer short.

"Oh, my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life," Diggs said when asked directly about the news. "But I heard about that."

The question came just hours after Cardi B confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" with Gayle King.

According to Billboard, the Grammy-winning rapper shared that she is "happy" and "in a good space," adding that both she and Diggs are fully supporting each other.

"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," Cardi said during the interview. "I feel very powerful doing all this work while I'm creating a baby. Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy, Hints at Baby Boy with Stefon Diggs

The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in June, reportedly started dating earlier in 2025.

Though they've kept their relationship mostly private, Cardi's announcement was followed by a sweet Instagram video where she said, "I'm happy. My man is happy. I'm very excited for this chapter in life."

Cardi also confirmed that she plans to give birth before kicking off her "Little Miss Drama Tour" in February 2026, NY Post reported. While the couple knows the baby's gender, they're not ready to share that detail just yet.

Diggs offered a small hint later that same day by commenting on one of Cardi's Instagram posts. "Proud of you for staying focused," he wrote. "100% team boy... Thinking of Spanish names... right now."

Cardi, 32, already shares three children with her ex-husband, rapper Offset. Diggs, 30, has one daughter from a previous relationship.

Despite the attention, Diggs made it clear that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. When asked if fans might see a public celebration, he simply replied, "We'll see."

Cardi is also gearing up for the release of her long-awaited second album, Am I the Drama?, which drops Friday, September 19.