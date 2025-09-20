Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Set Sights on Early 2025 Wedding Without a Large Celebrity Guest List

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to walk down the aisle sooner than fans expected. The couple is in the early stages of wedding planning and aiming for a date early next year.

The two became engaged in August during a proposal in Kelce's backyard in Leawood, Kansas. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," they captioned photos from the rose-filled moment. Swift is set to release her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Oct. 3.

TRAVIS AND TAYLOR ARE ENGAGED!!! I’m literally crying 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OqCSsQvED5 — Fan Page | Travis Kelce (@traviskelce_fan) August 26, 2025

Small Guest List, Private Setting

Insiders say the couple is keeping the wedding intimate. "They don't want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people," one source told Us Weekly. Friends and family will make up most of the guest list.

While there is no venue locked in yet, the couple is considering Rhode Island, where Swift owns an estate. The singer is spending time researching locations. "She's in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she's so creative," the insider added.

Fashion designers have been quick to offer their services. "Nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown," one source said. Swift has not chosen a gown yet but feels "overwhelmed and flattered" by the attention.

Both Swift and Kelce want a wedding that feels personal. "She doesn't want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate," one source explained.

The couple has no interest in a $20 million spectacle or an event packed with celebrities. The goal is a private celebration centered on people close to them.

Another insider said Swift is ready for the next step. "She is in a hurry to have children," they shared, hinting at why the couple is moving quickly with plans.

Theater Launch for New Album

Swift's wedding planning overlaps with a busy schedule. She announced that fans will be able to attend "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" in theaters Oct. 3 to 5.

"You'll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single 'The Fate of Ophelia,' along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage," Swift wrote on Instagram.

AMC said guests can sing and dance during the screenings but cannot stand on seats or block aisles. Tickets are available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.