Chilling D4vd Concert Footage: Girl Wearing Black Tube Top Seen at Show — Is It Celeste Rivas?

Police investigating the death of 18-year-old Celeste Rivas have released new details after concert footage surfaced showing a woman who appears to be Rivas watching a performance by the singer known as D4vd days before her body was discovered, authorities and media reports said Wednesday.

Video published by TMZ shows a young woman in a black tube top standing on a balcony beside the stage at a D4vd concert in Silver Spring, Maryland, on the night of Aug. 23 or 24. Authorities have said the clothing of the woman in the footage matches the outfit Rivas was wearing when her dismembered remains were found in a Tesla registered to D4vd earlier this month, according to law enforcement sources and media accounts.

Rivas' family identified the body after officials notified them, and they have opened a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses, calling the loss "devastating." The family did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment Wednesday.

D4vd, whose legal name is David, has not been charged in the case, and his representatives say he is cooperating with investigators. A spokesperson previously said the singer was informed about the discovery and remained on tour while assisting authorities. D4vd canceled several upcoming performances after the discovery was announced; his record label has also curtailed promotion of his music, industry sources said.

Law enforcement officials have not publicly released the cause of death or detailed the timeline of events leading to Rivas' death. Investigators from the Silver Spring and other agencies are continuing to process evidence, speak with witnesses and review social media and video recordings connected to the case, a law enforcement official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

Authorities have urged anyone with information, photographs or video from D4vd's Silver Spring concert or other recent shows to come forward. Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether the woman in the video has been formally identified as Rivas by investigators.

As per The New York Post, in the days following news of the discovery, social media users circulated a leaked D4vd demo from 2023 that includes lyrics referencing the name Celeste. The lyrics have drawn attention as the investigation continues; law enforcement has not linked the song directly to the case publicly.

The investigation has drawn heavy attention online and in entertainment circles, and has sparked strong reactions from fans and commentators. According to CNN, several of D4vd's scheduled public appearances have been postponed or canceled. Officials emphasized that no arrests have been made and that the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about Rivas' disappearance or the circumstances of her death is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department or the tip line established for the case.