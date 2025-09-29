Shocking New Footage Shows Celeste Rivas' Last Steps Before Vanishing

Security cam video obtained by TMZ seems to capture 15-year-old Celeste Rivas walking alone in Lake Elsinore just hours before she vanished in March 2024.

Her remains were subsequently found inside a Tesla belonging to recording artist D4vd earlier this month.

The chilling footage, captured just after 7 a.m. on March 19, 2024, shows Rivas wearing a black hoodie and white pants as she walked past a liquor store near her family's home.

The store owner, Elie Naddaf, said Rivas was a familiar customer who came in often to buy snacks.

He told TMZ that on the day she went missing her sister came by asking to view the store's security footage to determine whether Rivas had run away, and Naddaf provided the video in hopes it would help

Naddaf further stated he was not aware of any issues at Rivas' residence. "I never heard anything about her dealing with issues," he said.

But earlier reports by Hot New HipHop indicated that Rivas might have had issues at home that could have driven her away.

The case of the teenager was nationally highlighted earlier this month when the remains of the teenager were found inside a Tesla that was registered to D4vd.

Her relationship with the 19-year-old singer is still in question. Rivas had reportedly informed her mother that she had a boyfriend called D4vd.

Fueling speculation, both allegedly sported identical "Shhh" tattoos on their fingers, and a leaked D4vd song mentions a female named Celeste.

In the song, D4vd sings:

"Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I'm obsessed."

"Oh, Celeste / Afraid you'll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed."

Although D4vd is not a suspect, he had his rented Los Angeles home searched by police, where they took away a computer and other materials.

He has since terminated the lease on the place and cancelled most of the dates for his "WITHERED" world tour.

The probe into the death of Rivas continues.