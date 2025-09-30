d4vd Investigation Twist: Celeste Rivas Hernandez Heard Screaming, Swearing in New Footage

New footage has added a disturbing twist to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found last month in the trunk of a Tesla registered to singer d4vd.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows Rivas Hernandez yelling at a neighbor's family outside their Lake Elsinore apartment on September 8, 2024, months after she had been reported missing.

The teenager blames a kid for constantly ringing her parents' doorbell to annoy them. She escalates her yelling and includes swear words such as what seems to be a racial insult. A man in the video responds to her in a loud voice that he is not Black and asks her to stop using the slur.

Neighbors told TMZ they recognized Rivas Hernandez immediately, as they had seen her face on missing posters distributed by her family earlier that spring.

One neighbor said they assumed "everything was fine" once they saw her alive that night.

The date of the video, September 8, is reportedly significant. It was one day after her 14th birthday and exactly one year before her remains were discovered inside d4vd's Tesla.

Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death, with LAPD Captain Scot Williams telling TMZ in a separate report that information is "critical to the progress" of the case.

The outlet also reported that in the days after Rivas was reported missing, her parents continued putting up posters around the neighborhood. Her father reportedly appeared calm when a neighbor's boyfriend came to the house to apologize for the confrontation.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed earlier this week that Rivas was not pregnant, dispelling months of online speculation. The cause of death remains deferred.

Police Search D4vd's Residence

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a Los Angeles home rented by d4vd and his manager Josh Marshall.

The LAPD confirmed in a statement that detectives served the warrant on September 17 and collected "several items of evidence" that are now under review.

Former criminal defense attorney Christopher Winchell, speaking to The Mirror US, explained that investigators are likely looking for communications, timestamps, and other digital records to reconstruct Rivas Hernandez's final weeks.

"Electronics...can be a treasure chest of information," he said, noting that texts, DMs, call logs, security footage, and internet histories could be critical.

Police seized a computer and other electronic devices from the property. D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was on tour at the time Rivas' body was discovered, and reportedly was not driving the Tesla in the weeks before the discovery.

The LAPD has urged anyone with information about the case to contact its Robbery-Homicide Division or LA Crime Stoppers. The investigation remains ongoing.