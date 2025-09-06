Sharon Osbourne Faces Agonizing Choice After Fulfilling Ozzy's Burial Wish

Sharon Osbourne is reportedly confronting a painful choice after carrying out her late husband Ozzy Osbourne's final wishes.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July at age 75, was laid to rest beneath a crabapple tree in the gardens of the couple's Buckinghamshire home, leaving Sharon torn between staying in the UK or returning to Los Angeles.

Ozzy had long said he wanted to be buried at Welders House, the Georgian mansion he and Sharon bought in 1993. In his 2009 autobiography "I Am Ozzy," he wrote: "I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head. A crabapple tree, preferably." Sharon, 72, honored those wishes this summer.

"She is heartbroken, she thought she would be nursing Ozzy for much longer in the UK," a source close to the family told the Daily Mail. "Now she's sad, she is lonely, she's a widow. She faces living a life without the children but it's so upsetting to leave Ozzy cold in the ground. She can't cut herself in half and be in both places but she is so devoted to Ozzy."

The couple spent decades dividing their time between Britain and the United States. Now, with children Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, along with five grandchildren, all back in Los Angeles, Sharon is left alone at the family estate. Friends say she misses them deeply and is struggling with the decision about where her future will be anchored.

Torn Between Two Homes

While Sharon ensured the UK home met Ozzy's needs in his final years, the property now emphasizes the life she shared with him. Sharon renovated the house for Ozzy's care, including a rehab wing, a small apartment for a live-in nurse, a workout space, an art room, and an expanded gym.

Friends note that while the estate is equipped for comfort, Sharon's social life and family support are centered in Los Angeles.

"She thought she would have longer with him in the UK," the insider added. "For a while, the kids were around, but the world moves on. They have lives in America, so they gradually left her."

Sharon is close with her friends and family in Los Angeles, but returning there would separate her from Ozzy's grave.

On July 30, fans and relatives lined the streets of Birmingham to watch the funeral procession. The day ended with a private burial at the couple's home in Buckinghamshire.

The service offered some closure, but Sharon remains deeply grieving. Friends say she is "in a state of pure devastation," caught between honoring her husband's memory and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Now she faces a hard choice: stay in the UK close to Ozzy or return to Los Angeles to be near her family.

"Her friends hope she makes the choice to go back to living in America really soon," the source said. "Her birthday is coming, and she surely won't want to celebrate alone. She needs to be with the family she loves so much."