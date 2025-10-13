Bhad Bhabie Cried, Swung and Chased Lover in Tense New Video— Sparks Fury and Concern

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has raised eyebrows among fans following a fiery altercation with boyfriend LeVaughn, which she posted on her YouTube channel.

The viral clip featured the 22-year-old crying during a fiery exchange with the father of her daughter, Kali Love, whom the couple welcomed in March 2024.

In the video, the rapper — whose name is Danielle Bregoli — is crying hysterically in pajamas on the sidewalk outside a tour bus, begging LeVaughn to get back on the bus.

Just before the fight gets out of hand, she is heard telling him, "Get on the bus. I asked you nicely. I'm asking you one thing, bro, just get on the damn bus, I'm cold."

As per video detailed by Daily Mail, LeVaughn first seems to obey before backing out into the parking lot again, eliciting another tirade from Bhad Bhabie.

He goads her, asking, "You faking it?" The rapper then yells back, "Don't call me sweetheart, you a narcissist," before pursuing him onto the bus.

Seconds later, the mood of the video changes as the two are observed laughing together indoors, highlighting the volatile quality of their relationship.

The fight comes amid a history of public altercations between the pair. Back in June 2024, surveillance footage obtained by TMZ allegedly caught LeVaughn attacking Bregoli in a driveway after which they briefly broke up.

Weeks after that, her house was broken into and burglars stole designer handbags and jewelry while she was spending time with her mother in Florida. The suspects were never apprehended.

After the reported assault, Bregoli then went on Instagram to explain that she posted proof of the abuse in order to call out LeVaughn for responsibility.

"He's going to get the help he needs," she said, noting that she didn't want to "attack him." She went on, "I used to tolerate a lot because I didn't want to lose people, but now I realize that those people aren't my people."

Although the couple had previously had turmoil, the pair later made up, even going as far as tattooing each other's faces on their calves. A source informed the news outlet that they had since moved to a more secure rented home.

Bregoli initially gained notoriety back in 2016 after her viral "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" appearance on Dr. Phil. She has since established a rap career and made millions via her OnlyFans and product endorsements.