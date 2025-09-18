Bhad Bhabie Alleges Ex Le Vaughn Physically Abused Her, Leading to Miscarriage

Rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie has come forward with serious accusations against her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, Le Vaughn.

In a tearful Snapchat post this week, she claimed he physically abused her "at least 500 times" during their three-year relationship, and that the violence led to a miscarriage.

According to Complex, the 21-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, emotionally told fans, "I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more, ever again in my life."

She went on to say, "I have suffered so much trying to deal with this man."

Bhad Bhabie alleges that the abuse went far beyond one or two incidents.

She said Le Vaughn had spit on her "well over" 500 times and admitted that he once told her he stopped hitting her because he believed she would go to the police, calling her a "white police b***h."

Bhabie clarified, "Meanwhile, I've only made one police report against Le Vaughn."

She also said that Le Vaughn showed no emotion or care after she lost their unborn child. According to her, he simply stood there, showing no concern while she was bleeding. "He didn't care," she cried. "Not even a little bit."

BHAD BHABIE SAYS SHE'S DONE WITH HER BABY DADDY, LE VAUGHN, AFTER REVEALING HE ALLEGEDLY WH**PED AND AB*SED HER OVER 500 TIMES DURING THEIR 3-YEAR RELATIONSHIP.😳 pic.twitter.com/23VXcmZIL0 — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) September 17, 2025

Bhad Bhabie Says Le Vaughn Flirting Sparked Restaurant Fight

The couple shares one young daughter, but their relationship has been marked by past public fights.

In March 2024, the two were involved in a heated altercation at a restaurant while Bhabie was nine months pregnant, TMZ said.

At the time, her team claimed a drunk stranger caused the argument — but now, she says it was Le Vaughn who was flirting with other women online, which led to the confrontation.

Bhabie previously shared doorbell camera footage in 2023 that appeared to show Le Vaughn hitting her.

She also posted photos of a black eye and wrote at the time that her intention wasn't to shame him, but to push him to "take accountability and make a real change."

Le Vaughn has denied the claims. In response, he posted a video of Bhabie crying on his SUV and called her "schizophrenic," brushing off the situation by saying, "whoopty do."

Bhad Bhabie did admit in an earlier interview that she has hit Le Vaughn before, but said it was never out of cruelty. "I just show him what I'm capable of," she said, adding that she has felt regret afterward.

The rapper announced in late 2024 that they had ended the relationship after rumors linked Le Vaughn to Alabama Barker.