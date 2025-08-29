Bhad Bhabie's Mom and Daughter's Friend Involved in Confrontation That Sparked 911 Call

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, is facing possible legal consequences after a tense argument with one of her daughter's friends led to multiple 911 calls earlier this month.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Barbara rushed to a Florida home co-owned by her and the rapper after receiving a security alert that someone was inside the master bedroom.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, was in California at the time.

When Barbara arrived, she encountered Ricky, a longtime friend of her daughter who had reportedly been staying at the house with Danielle's permission, TheBlast said.

The two quickly got into a heated argument, prompting Barbara to call the police. During that call, she informed officers she was armed with a gun.

Ricky also phoned authorities, saying he felt threatened by the confrontation.

Ricky Considers Charges Against Bhad Bhabie's Mother

Deputies arrived and spoke to both sides. Danielle confirmed that Ricky had been allowed to stay at the property for several months, which seemed to clash with Barbara's account.

Officers determined Barbara was the aggressor in the dispute, though no arrests were made.

Barbara has since shared her version of events, saying Ricky grabbed her phone and injured her arm.

According to TMZ, she released photos of a bruise, claiming she only pulled out her gun after Ricky became "extremely violent."

Ricky has not publicly commented but is said to be weighing whether to press charges against his friend's mother.

Sources familiar with the family told investigators that Danielle often lets her friends stay at the Florida home, even while she is away.

Barbara, who lives about 45 minutes from the property, has reportedly voiced disapproval of her daughter's guests in the past.

This is not the first time tensions between Danielle and her mother have played out publicly. Earlier this year, the two clashed in a viral video that showed a physical altercation inside the rapper's home.

Danielle has also taken to social media to accuse her mother of interfering in her personal life and harassing her friends.