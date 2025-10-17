Halsey Draws Line With Kanye West During Live 'Tokyo Narita' Performance

During her recent "Back to Badlands Tour" stop in Los Angeles, singer Halsey made a bold statement about rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye.

At the Fairbanks Lawn venue, after performing hits from her 2015 album Badlands, she introduced her freestyle track "Tokyo Narita" with a sharp warning: "Alright, we're gonna do this one, but it's f— Kanye, OK?" The song itself references Ye, making her message clear to fans and onlookers alike.

This moment came near the end of a nostalgic setlist featuring songs like "Hold Me Down," "Ghost," and "Young God," celebrating the 10th anniversary of Badlands.

As Halsey readied to perform "Tokyo Narita," which mentions Kanye by name with the lyrics, "So we laid down on the floor next to our brand-new bed / Just so we could listen closer to this new Kanye West," she didn't hold back her feelings, Billboard reported.

Halsey's stance isn't new. In 2020, she spoke out strongly about mental health after Ye faced public scrutiny for his behavior.

On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing."

Halsey before playing ‘Tokyo Narita’ (in which she mentions Kanye West’s music) as a surprise song:



“Alright we’re gonna do this one but it’s F*** Kanye, okay?” pic.twitter.com/HKPkCau3ur — 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒𝐑𝐈𝐁 (@thenewsrib01) October 16, 2025

Halsey Urges Mental Health Respect

According to Blunt, Halsey urged people to show respect instead of making fun of mental health struggles.

"If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence," she said, warning that offensive remarks only hurt those with mental illnesses.

Since then, Kanye West's controversies have escalated. In 2025, he made headlines for antisemitic remarks, calling himself a Nazi and using hateful language.

His actions, including selling a T-shirt with a swastika at the Super Bowl, shocked many fans and fellow artists alike.

Given these developments, Halsey's decision to clearly distance herself from Ye is understandable.

Her public disapproval reflects not only personal boundaries but also her commitment to speaking out against hate and stigma.

Halsey will continue her Back to Badlands Tour with a final show at Fairbanks Lawn before heading to Mexico City.