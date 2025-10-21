Bobby Vylan Addresses Backlash Over 'Free Palestine' and 'Death to the IDF' Glastonbury Chant

Rapper Bobby Vylan is standing firm on his controversial chant from this year's Glastonbury Festival, where he led the crowd in shouting, "Free, free Palestine" and "Death to the IDF."

The moment sparked national outrage, prompting backlash from political leaders, event organizers, and even international authorities.

According to RollingStone, the performance, which took place earlier this summer, drew condemnation from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who described the chant as "appalling hate speech."

The uproar led to a police investigation, the revocation of the duo's US visas, and their removal from multiple festival lineups, including Radar Festival and France's Kave Fest.

Despite the consequences, Vylan remains unapologetic. In his recent appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast", recorded on October 1, the artist made it clear that he stands by his actions.

"If I was to go on Glastonbury again tomorrow, yes, I would do it again," he said. "I'm not regretful of it. I'd do it again tomorrow, twice on Sundays."

The rapper, who forms half of the British punk-rap duo Bob Vylan, said the backlash he faced was "minimal" compared to the suffering in Palestine.

"What people in Palestine are going through is far worse. If that chant means something to my Palestinian friends — those who've lost family — then that's who I'm speaking for," he explained.

Bobby Vylan Denies Chant Was Anti-Semitic

Vylan also pushed back on claims that his chant was anti-Semitic, saying that the criticism was exaggerated.

"I don't think I've created an unsafe atmosphere for the Jewish community," he noted. "If people were going out saying, 'Bob Vylan made me do this,' then maybe I'd reconsider. But that's not what's happening."

When host Louis Theroux asked if he understood how some could interpret the chant as a call for violence, Vylan insisted the issue was being blown out of proportion.

"The chant is so unimportant," he said. "What matters are the conditions that exist in Palestine — people being killed at an alarming rate. Who cares about the chant? What's important is why that chant exists in the first place."

The rapper also revealed that his talent agency, UTA, dropped the group the day after the festival performance, TheWrap reported.

"The decision came from the most senior members of the company," he said, adding that their agent "didn't have any choice."

Following the controversy, the band released a statement on social media clarifying their stance. "We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any other group of people," the duo wrote.

"We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine — one that has caused unimaginable destruction in Gaza."