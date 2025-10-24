Jay‑Z Humiliated? Nicki's Viral AI Stunt Has 50 Cent Howling

A viral artificial intelligence video that transforms Jay‑Z into a caricature set to Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" drew swift reaction this week, with 50 Cent among those publicly amused by the clip and the controversy surrounding it.

The AI‑generated clip, posted by rapper Nicki Minaj, reimagines Jay‑Z in a barbed, mocking persona at the center of a long‑running dispute between the two artists and their teams. The post, which circulated widely across social platforms, includes Minaj's voiceover and imagery produced by synthetic media tools that exaggerate features and mannerisms for comic effect.

On Instagram, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson reshared the video with a brief caption — "LOL wtf did they do to [Nicki]. I like when she get mad," — according to screenshots captured by media outlets, as per Complex. Jackson later deleted the post, but not before it was archived and amplified by fans and entertainment news accounts.

According to Vibe, Minaj and Jay‑Z have traded barbs for several years, with Minaj publicly alleging she was shortchanged when the Tidal streaming service, once affiliated with Jay‑Z's Roc Nation, was sold in 2021. The feud intensified earlier this month when Minaj made a dramatic claim that she would retire from music, blaming Jay‑Z for business and personal grievances. She said in a post that she would stop releasing music, then walked back that statement in a later conversation with fans on X Spaces, saying she remained committed to future projects.

I AM YOUR KARMA pic.twitter.com/XfHtcoNccR — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 21, 2025

Minaj's use of AI in the latest clip underscores a growing trend in entertainment where synthetic technology is used both for satire and for provocation. Legal and ethical questions have followed, as public figures and rights holders grapple with how likenesses can be manipulated and monetized without consent.

Representatives for Jay‑Z did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday. A spokesperson for Minaj did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Industry lawyers say the proliferation of AI deepfakes complicates existing publicity and copyright laws, and cases often hinge on whether a use is deemed transformative or defamatory.

Public reaction split along familiar lines. Minaj's supporters, known as the "Barbz," praised her for pushing back against perceived slights and for using modern tools to keep attention on her platform. Critics called the stunt disrespectful and potentially damaging, especially amid Minaj's earlier accusations involving serious allegations about people in her circle and her public references to legal and personal disputes.

HotNewHipHop reported that Jackson's brief public endorsement of the clip follows past moments of support for Minaj; he also voiced backing during her highly publicized clash with Cardi B. Analysts note that celebrity feuds often serve as content engines in the streaming era, driving clicks, social engagement, and, for the artists involved, a heightened public profile.