Brandi Carlile Returns to 'Saturday Night Live' With Emotional Renditions From New Album 'Returning to Myself'

Brandi Carlile made a striking return to "Saturday Night Live" on Nov. 2, performing two powerful tracks from her latest solo album, Returning to Myself.

The singer-songwriter delivered emotional renditions of "Church & State" and "Human," captivating both the live audience and viewers at home.

This marks Carlile's fourth appearance as a musical guest on "SNL" and her second this year, following a duet with Elton John in April promoting their joint project, "Who Believes in Angels?."

On Saturday, she stepped into the spotlight alone, showcasing the depth and vulnerability of her newest work.

Opening with "Church & State," Carlile sang about a "failing empire" and societal unrest in a haunting arrangement co-written with producer Andrew Watt and longtime collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

She followed with "Human," a soaring ballad that reflects on vulnerability and resilience, setting the tone for her upcoming "Human Tour," which begins in February 2026, Billboard reported.

Both songs are from Carlile's eighth studio album, Returning to Myself, released on Oct. 25.

This is her first solo project since 2021's "In These Silent Days," which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, topped the Rock and Americana/Folk charts, and won multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Americana Album and recognition for the track "Broken Horses."

Brandi Carlile doesn’t shy away from making a statement with her new album "Returning to Myself". With moving lyrics and beautiful vocals, this album is sure to have you feeling emotional. https://t.co/BVSCXa80yC — NEXT Magazine (@nextmagcanada) October 29, 2025

Brandi Carlile Steals SNL Spotlight with Ashley Padilla Joke

Since her last solo album, Carlile has remained a key figure in American roots and rock music.

She has curated music festivals like "Girls Just Wanna Weekend" and "Echoes Through the Canyon," formed the country supergroup "The Highwomen," and collaborated with music legends including Elton John, Joni Mitchell, and Tanya Tucker.

Carlile's SNL appearance also included a lighthearted moment during promos, where she joked about co-star Ashley Padilla's new haircut, stealing the scene before host Miles Teller even stepped in.

"The second I saw you, I knew you had that new-haircut glow," Carlile quipped, prompting Padilla to declare herself the new host.

Her busy October also included performing at Joni Mitchell's "Joni Jam" at the Hollywood Bowl and announcing a 2026 European tour following her North American dates.

According to Stereogum, later this week, Carlile will join Soundgarden to perform "Black Hole Sun" as the grunge band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.