Lady Gaga and Catherine Zeta-Jones Team Up for Hilarious Halloween ASMR Video

Lady Gaga and Catherine Zeta-Jones joined forces for a spooky and funny Halloween ASMR video released by Netflix on October 31.

The short clip shows the two Oscar-winning stars whispering into a microphone in a dimly lit, Wednesday-inspired room, complete with dead roses, a gold candelabra, a black violin, and faux poison.

Their goal? To help viewers relax while keeping the Halloween vibes delightfully eerie.

"I think because this is Wednesday, we should say dark words like 'death,' 'coffin,' 'cemetery,'" Gaga said, rubbing dead rose petals into the microphone, NYMorningStar reported.

Zeta-Jones added "Pugsley," referencing Wednesday's brother in the popular Netflix series. The duo clearly leaned into the spooky theme while adding their own playful twist.

Both actresses brought their Oscar-winning experience to the clip.

Gaga, who won her Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born," referenced musicals in the video by joking, "Snap! Pop!" after plucking a rose petal.

Zeta-Jones, who earned her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2002's "Chicago," joined in with "Six," completing the opening lines of the iconic "Cell Block Tango" number.

THIS IS NOT A TRICK. IT'S A TREAT.



Here's Catherine Zeta-Jones and Lady Gaga doing Mother Monster ASMR. pic.twitter.com/EhY9vXN09m — Netflix (@netflix) October 31, 2025

Lady Gaga and Catherine Zeta-Jones Laughs Over Fiancés

The two stars also bonded over their partners, both named Michael. Gaga mentioned her fiancé Michael Polansky is from Minnesota, prompting Zeta-Jones to say, "My Michael's from Hollywood," referring to her husband Michael Douglas.

According to Billboard, Gaga quipped, "Your Michael is so sexy," to which Zeta-Jones replied, "I'd love to meet your Michael; I'm sure he's just as sexy as my Michael."

Always ready to celebrate strong women, Gaga added, "He would love to meet you. He may never come back!"

The Halloween ASMR clip arrives shortly after the release of "Wednesday" season 2.

Gaga appeared in the season as Rosaline Rotwood, following the viral success of her song "Bloody Mary" from the first season.

Her appearance helped launch her latest Billboard Hot 100 entry, "The Dead Dance," which reached No. 40.

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones is preparing for upcoming projects, including Cathy Yan's "The Gallerist," starring alongside Charli XCX and Jenna Ortega. Gaga, meanwhile, is wrapping up the European leg of her Mayhem Ball Tour.