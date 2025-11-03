Diddy's New Crew? Rap Titan Mulls Fort Dix Friendships in Leaked Pics

Embattled music executive Sean "Diddy" Combs seems to be adjusting to life behind bars, as new leaked photos show the 55-year-old rapper laughing and mingling with other inmates at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

The photos—initially obtained by TMZ—show the Bad Boy Records mogul wearing a thick, dark blue coat, gray pants, and a gray beanie while mingling with other inmates in the yard.

One witness described the scene in neutral terms, saying, "Diddy's bundled up in a thick dark blue coat, gray pants and gray beanie ... shootin' the you-know-what with the other guys."

New images represent quite a change from the first, published at the beginning of the week, which showed Diddy looking somber and wearing a bright orange beanie. The new set shows the rapper grinning from ear to ear, even shaking hands with fellow inmates, evidencing camaraderie.

Diddy was designated to Fort Dix earlier this week after being convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a law barring the transportation of people for immoral purposes. The low-security prison in Burlington County was reportedly his preferred placement—a small legal win after a contentious trial.

According to AllHipHop, Diddy has already started a job in the laundry department at a prison. Yard photos have emerged showing him utilizing some recreational time and giving a rare glimpse into his daily life in lock-up. Many observers also pointed out that he had a graying beard, which was, for many, a first look at the artist in well over a year since cameras were banned during his federal trial.

During an interview with the "2 Angry Men" podcast, lawyer Mark Geragos, representing Diddy, said his client is likely to be at risk every moment he spends in jail. However, photos taken of the rapper recently paint a rather relaxed picture.

Fort Dix allows inmates to have outdoor recreation, which seems to make Diddy more free to socialize. Other inmates appeared comfortable approaching him, suggesting he may be fitting in quite nicely with the prison community.

Diddy is serving a 50-month sentence for his conviction. His lawyers, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, have already filed an appeal and say they remain hopeful for an early release.